NU-OU predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

Have you heard? Nebraska plays Oklahoma this week.
The Huskers are overwhelming underdogs to the No. 3 Sooners. Can NU pull off the big upset? Who needs to step up to make that a possibility?
The Journal Star staffers call their shots.
First Husker to score a touchdown?
Chris Basnett (Husker writer): Gabe Ervin scores on a short run two minutes into the second quarter.
Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Adrian Martinez at 6:30 of first quarter.
Clark Grell (Sports editor): Like it did last year at Ohio State, NU scripts together a nice opening drive that is capped by an Adrian Martinez TD scamper.
Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Markese Stepp. NU puts together a sharp drive early in the first quarter.
Steven M. Sipple (columnist): Markese Stepp bulls in from close range with 5:05 left in the first quarter.
Who will lead the Huskers in carries?
Basnett: Ervin builds on the momentum of his strong second half against Buffalo.
Gabriel: Martinez.
Grell: Martinez. Largely because NU will need to abandon the run in the second half and the quarterback will have a bunch of scrambles.
Head: Stepp.
Sipple: Stepp with 17 carries. Nebraska turns to a veteran on a big stage.
Husker defender who will have the busiest day?
Basnett: Safety Deontai Williams will get all the work he wants, both in coverage and in stopping the run.
Gabriel: Marquel Dismuke.
Grell: Two. Cam Taylor-Britt and Quinton Newsome. Both will be challenged all afternoon by OU's speedy receivers and Spencer Rattler.
Head: Newsome. OU might try to attack him instead of Cam Taylor-Britt.
Sipple: Williams will get another pick and have nine stops.
Number of times we'll hear the band play "Boomer Sooner"?
Basnett: 63 times. It will feel like 6,300.
Gabriel: Five after touchdowns, countless overall.
Grell: 30 … by opening kickoff.
Head: 80 times. Will Sipple be keeping count?
Sipple: It'll seem like 1,000.
Prediction?
Basnett: Oklahoma 41-20.
Gabriel: Oklahoma 40-23.
Grell: Oklahoma 49-23.
Head: Oklahoma 42-28.
Sipple: Oklahoma 37-17.
Over/unders
Spencer Rattler total TDs: 4
Basnett: Push.
Gabriel: Under.
Grell: Over.
Head: Push.
Sipple: Under.
Adrian Martinez passing yards: 245
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Over.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Under.
Combined first-quarter points: 17½
Basnett: Under.
Gabriel: Over
Grell: Over.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Just under.
Yards allowed by NU defense: 425.
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Over.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Over.