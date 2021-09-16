NU-OU predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

Grell: Martinez. Largely because NU will need to abandon the run in the second half and the quarterback will have a bunch of scrambles.

Head: Stepp.

Sipple: Stepp with 17 carries. Nebraska turns to a veteran on a big stage.

Husker defender who will have the busiest day?

Basnett: Safety Deontai Williams will get all the work he wants, both in coverage and in stopping the run.

Gabriel: Marquel Dismuke.

Grell: Two. Cam Taylor-Britt and Quinton Newsome. Both will be challenged all afternoon by OU's speedy receivers and Spencer Rattler.

Head: Newsome. OU might try to attack him instead of Cam Taylor-Britt.

Sipple: Williams will get another pick and have nine stops.

Number of times we'll hear the band play "Boomer Sooner"?

Basnett: 63 times. It will feel like 6,300.

Gabriel: Five after touchdowns, countless overall.