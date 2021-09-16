 Skip to main content
NU-OU predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks
NU-OU predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

Fordham vs. Nebraska, 9.4

Nebraska's Markese Stepp runs the ball up the field as Fordham's Elisha Armstrong (96) attempts to stop him on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Parker Gabriel discusses the four most interesting things he heard from a Nebraska football media session Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

Have you heard? Nebraska plays Oklahoma this week.

The Huskers are overwhelming underdogs to the No. 3 Sooners. Can NU pull off the big upset? Who needs to step up to make that a possibility?

The Journal Star staffers call their shots.

First Husker to score a touchdown?

Chris Basnett (Husker writer): Gabe Ervin scores on a short run two minutes into the second quarter.

Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Adrian Martinez at 6:30 of first quarter.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): Like it did last year at Ohio State, NU scripts together a nice opening drive that is capped by an Adrian Martinez TD scamper.

Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Markese Stepp. NU puts together a sharp drive early in the first quarter.

Steven M. Sipple (columnist): Markese Stepp bulls in from close range with 5:05 left in the first quarter.

Who will lead the Huskers in carries?

Basnett: Ervin builds on the momentum of his strong second half against Buffalo.

Gabriel: Martinez.

Grell: Martinez. Largely because NU will need to abandon the run in the second half and the quarterback will have a bunch of scrambles.

Head: Stepp.

Sipple: Stepp with 17 carries. Nebraska turns to a veteran on a big stage.

Husker defender who will have the busiest day?

Basnett: Safety Deontai Williams will get all the work he wants, both in coverage and in stopping the run.

Gabriel: Marquel Dismuke.

Grell: Two. Cam Taylor-Britt and Quinton Newsome. Both will be challenged all afternoon by OU's speedy receivers and Spencer Rattler.

Head: Newsome. OU might try to attack him instead of Cam Taylor-Britt.

Sipple: Williams will get another pick and have nine stops.

Parker Gabriel delivers the latest Two-Minute Drill from Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

Number of times we'll hear the band play "Boomer Sooner"?

Basnett: 63 times. It will feel like 6,300.

Gabriel: Five after touchdowns, countless overall.

Grell: 30 … by opening kickoff.

Head: 80 times. Will Sipple be keeping count?

Sipple: It'll seem like 1,000.

Prediction?

Basnett: Oklahoma 41-20.

Gabriel: Oklahoma 40-23.

Grell: Oklahoma 49-23.

Head: Oklahoma 42-28.

Sipple: Oklahoma 37-17.

Over/unders

Spencer Rattler total TDs: 4

Basnett: Push.

Gabriel: Under.

Grell: Over.

Head: Push.

Sipple: Under.

Adrian Martinez passing yards: 245

Basnett: Over.

Gabriel: Over.

Grell: Over.

Head: Over.

Sipple: Under.

Combined first-quarter points: 17½

Basnett: Under.

Gabriel: Over

Grell: Over.

Head: Over.

Sipple: Just under.

Yards allowed by NU defense: 425.

Basnett: Over.

Gabriel: Over.

Grell: Over.

Head: Over.

Sipple: Over.

