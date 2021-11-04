 Skip to main content
NU-OSU predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.2

Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) runs the ball with Northwestern's Peter McIntyre (40) in pursuit in the third quarter on Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Ohio State has made Memorial Stadium its personal playground in its most recent visits. The Buckeyes, behind quarterback C.J. Stroud and a bunch of future NFL Draft picks, are rolling this year, too.

The signs point to a Buckeye win Saturday against Nebraska. Our crew tries to picture how it may play out.

What Buckeye will give the Huskers the most trouble?

Chris Basnett (Husker writer): C.J. Stroud is the best QB Nebraska will face this year … and the Blackshirts have already been victimized by a few others.

Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson will be the next Buckeye back to torment the Huskers.

Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Stroud. He's red-hot coming into Lincoln, and could hurt the Blackshirts with both his arm and his legs.

Steven M. Sipple (Husker columnist): No reason to overthink it. C.J. Stroud. Good luck if pass rush is lacking.

Does freshman QB Logan Smothers enter the game?

Basnett: Yes, late in the third quarter.

Gabriel: No.

Grell: Yes. Second quarter.

Head: Yes. Late third quarter.

Sipple: Yes. Late in fourth quarter.

What's the Huskers' best chance to pull the upset?

Basnett: The best offensive game plan of the Scott Frost era.

Gabriel: Force an early turnover, build a lead and then control the clock in the second half.

Grell: Not in this team's DNA this year, but the Huskers need to force multiple turnovers (at least two) and not have any.

Head: The defense forcing four turnovers.

Sipple: A raging sleet storm would be a great help to the home team.

Prediction?

Basnett: Ohio State, 42-17.

Gabriel: Ohio State, 41-20.

Grell: Ohio State, 38-21.

Head: Ohio State, 52-17

Sipple: Ohio State, 48-20.

Over/unders

Stroud passing yards: 285.

Basnett: Over.

Gabriel: Over.

Grell: Over.

Head: Over.

Sipple: Over.

Ohio State time of possession: 35:00.

Basnett: Under.

Gabriel: Under.

Grell: Over.

Head: Over.

Sipple: Under.

Nebraska first-half points: 13½.

Basnett: Under.

Gabriel: Under.

Grell: Under.

Head: Under.

Sipple: Under.

Nebraska rushing yards: 175.

Basnett: Under.

Gabriel: Under.

Grell: Under.

Head: Under.

Sipple: Under.

Luke Reimers total tackles: 12½.

Basnett: Under.

Gabriel: Over.

Grell: Over.

Head: Under.

Sipple: Over.

 

