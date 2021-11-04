NU-OSU predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

Ohio State has made Memorial Stadium its personal playground in its most recent visits. The Buckeyes, behind quarterback C.J. Stroud and a bunch of future NFL Draft picks, are rolling this year, too.

The signs point to a Buckeye win Saturday against Nebraska. Our crew tries to picture how it may play out.

What Buckeye will give the Huskers the most trouble?

Chris Basnett (Husker writer): C.J. Stroud is the best QB Nebraska will face this year … and the Blackshirts have already been victimized by a few others.

Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson will be the next Buckeye back to torment the Huskers.

Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Stroud. He's red-hot coming into Lincoln, and could hurt the Blackshirts with both his arm and his legs.

Steven M. Sipple (Husker columnist): No reason to overthink it. C.J. Stroud. Good luck if pass rush is lacking.

Does freshman QB Logan Smothers enter the game?