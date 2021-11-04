NU-OSU predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

Ohio State has made Memorial Stadium its personal playground in its most recent visits. The Buckeyes, behind quarterback C.J. Stroud and a bunch of future NFL Draft picks, are rolling this year, too.
The signs point to a Buckeye win Saturday against Nebraska. Our crew tries to picture how it may play out.
What Buckeye will give the Huskers the most trouble?
Chris Basnett (Husker writer): C.J. Stroud is the best QB Nebraska will face this year … and the Blackshirts have already been victimized by a few others.
Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Clark Grell (Sports editor): Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson will be the next Buckeye back to torment the Huskers.
Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Stroud. He's red-hot coming into Lincoln, and could hurt the Blackshirts with both his arm and his legs.
Steven M. Sipple (Husker columnist): No reason to overthink it. C.J. Stroud. Good luck if pass rush is lacking.
Does freshman QB Logan Smothers enter the game?
Basnett: Yes, late in the third quarter.
Gabriel: No.
Grell: Yes. Second quarter.
Head: Yes. Late third quarter.
Sipple: Yes. Late in fourth quarter.
What's the Huskers' best chance to pull the upset?
Basnett: The best offensive game plan of the Scott Frost era.
Gabriel: Force an early turnover, build a lead and then control the clock in the second half.
Grell: Not in this team's DNA this year, but the Huskers need to force multiple turnovers (at least two) and not have any.
Head: The defense forcing four turnovers.
Sipple: A raging sleet storm would be a great help to the home team.
Prediction?
Basnett: Ohio State, 42-17.
Gabriel: Ohio State, 41-20.
Grell: Ohio State, 38-21.
Head: Ohio State, 52-17
Sipple: Ohio State, 48-20.
Over/unders
Stroud passing yards: 285.
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Over.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Over.
Ohio State time of possession: 35:00.
Basnett: Under.
Gabriel: Under.
Grell: Over.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Under.
Nebraska first-half points: 13½.
Basnett: Under.
Gabriel: Under.
Grell: Under.
Head: Under.
Sipple: Under.
Nebraska rushing yards: 175.