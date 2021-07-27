 Skip to main content
NU OLB JoJo Domann named to preseason Nagurski watchlist
topical

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Rutgers, 12.18

Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton catches a pass while Nebraska's JoJo Domann defends Dec. 18, 2020, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

 BEN SOLOMAN, Rutgers Athletics

Watchlist season rolls on, and JoJo Domann is being recognized again. 

The Nebraska senior outside linebacker was named to the preseason Bronco Nagurski Trophy watchlist Tuesday morning. 

Domann, the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder, played every snap over eight games for the Huskers in 2020 and finished with a career-best 58 tackles (6½ for loss). He also broke up five passes, forced to fumbles and recovered one. 

The Bronco Nagurski Trophy is given by the Football Writers of America annually to the nation's top defensive player. The preseason watchlist includes 90 players, including 13 from the Big Ten.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439.

