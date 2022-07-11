NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple talks conference opener, summer work with Husker QBs

The Nebraska football team — players and coaches — is taking some time off before gathering again later this month to begin preparations for the 2022 season and a trip to Ireland in late August.

That trip could have massive implications on Nebraska's season depending on the outcome of the game against Northwestern, something veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is keenly aware of.

Is Whipple a fan of opening with a conference game?

"If you win it," Whipple said Monday during a radio interview on Sports Nightly. "I told the guys it’s not impossible, but it’s hard to win in conference if you don’t win the first conference game, whether it’s the first week or the fourth week."

Whipple covered a variety of topics, including the importance of finishing the opening game strong.

"It’s not that first quarter that’s going to win or lose it, it’s going to be where we are in the fourth quarter, and how to finish games," Whipple said. "Obviously, we know that was a little bit of a problem (last season), but that’s being a little bit more mentally tough, and more physical, and understanding situations. That will be a real focus come August — how long’s the third down, what do you need, what’s time management."

To that end, an NCAA rule change that has allowed coaches to be on the field with their players for some activities this summer has allowed Whipple to work with his quarterbacks as the group tries to get up to speed with NU's redesigned offense.

Whipple was with his quarterbacks for much of June, getting individual time with each player to break down film and working to master the offense as much as possible before the start of fall workouts.

"So they’ve gone through all the plays and seen a lot of things, individually, just with me. I think that’s certainly helped them. And I can see guys making some big jumps," Whipple said. "We can’t watch 7-on-7, but from what I’ve heard it’s been good. To me, I’m not as big on that part as individual route running and timing with quarterbacks."

All of Nebraska's leading contenders for the starting quarterback job have been full-go this summer, Whipple said. He covered each candidate Monday.

On Casey Thompson: "He knows more than the other guys because of experience, and he sees it. He's had to learn the offense and the run-game stuff, and now we're focusing more on what the defenses are doing."

On Chubba Purdy: "He's really grown. He got five practices at the end (of spring ball) and really has made a tremendous jump in understanding the offense, understanding defenses. ... I think this offseason has been really beneficial for him."

On Logan Smothers: "He understands the run game, formations and those things, so he really only had to learn half the offense; the throw game. I think he's taken leaps and bounds. ... I'm excited, because he's got experience. He knows what it's like to be a starter, and that's always a good thing."

On Heinrich Haarberg: "He started off well, then kind of split his finger on his off-hand, and that really set him back. I've really seen him take a big step in this offseason now that he's healthy. A big, strong guy that can make all the throws, and I really like where he's headed."