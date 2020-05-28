NU nutrition director Ellis confident in plan as athletes return, calls for 'citizenship and empathy'

"Citizenship is going to be key. People are going to have to be tolerant. This isn’t a political issue, this is a best-practices issue for what is normally a team sport where people are in close proximity where we’re going to have to take extra precaution," Ellis told co-hosts Damon Benning and Mike'l Severe.

"People are social, college kids are hyper social. When I say the word citizenship, that covers everybody. You've got to do the right thing. I approach it, and I would love it if our athletes take this mindset, that anybody they come upon could be somebody that has suffered greatly from this pandemic, whether it’s loss of a loved one, loss of income, loss of a job, this is a time to show compassion and citizenship and empathy and not come out there and treat it like its over. It’s not over. This is a time to show that compassion and we’re going to all have to do it. There are a lot of healthy people that are going to come out of isolation and there’s going to be an opportunity for this bug to take off again."