NU-Northwestern predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

After two close losses to ranked opponents, Nebraska returns home to play a Northwestern team that has given it fits over the years.

Eight of 10 meetings since the Huskers joined the Big Ten Conference have been decided by one score. Six of the 10 games have been decided by three points or less.

Will it be close Saturday, or are the Huskers ready to break loose for a big-time performance?

Here we go.

Fan grade for Nebraska's special teams will be …

Chris Basnett (Husker writer): D. Huskers give up a couple big punt returns, but they at least catch punts this week and don’t give up a special teams touchdown.

Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): C.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): C+. The punting team will be better (How could it get worse?), but the return units just don't have the juice.

Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): C.

Sipple: C. Still problems, but not as glaring.

Nebraska's starting five offensive linemen will be …