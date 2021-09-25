 Skip to main content
NU-MSU pregame observations: No WR Oliver Martin for Huskers; DL Casey Rogers looks ready; OL Broc Bando back
NU-MSU pregame observations: No WR Oliver Martin for Huskers; DL Casey Rogers looks ready; OL Broc Bando back

Nebraska vs. Michigan State, 9.25

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost looks on from the sidelines before the Huskers play Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's a beautiful evening in central Michigan. 

Nebraska rolled into Spartan Stadium on a breezy afternoon and is in the midst of pregame warmups currently. 

A couple of observations: 

* The Huskers will be without junior receiver Oliver Martin for the fourth straight week due to a knee injury. Martin led NU with six catches for 103 yards against Illinois but has been out since. 

The Huskers, though, look to be getting a couple of veterans back this week. Defensive lineman Casey Rogers worked out pretty hard about 90 minutes before kickoff. His position coach, Tony Tuioti, said he's about 90-95% healthy. He looks ready to go. 

 Junior offensive lineman Broc Bando, too, is in uniform after missing the past couple of weeks with an illness. It will be interesting to see if he factors into the picture at guard, where NU has been looking for more consistent play. 

* The placekickers on the trip are senior Connor Culp and freshman Brendan Franke. That's the same setup Nebraska had when it had to limit its travel party to 74 for the opener at Illinois, too. 

Culp has struggled this season. He's missed five of his past six field goal attempts and is 3-of-8 overall. Even so, head coach Scott Frost indicated he'd get the nod against MSU and it appears that's the case. Franke is the kickoff specialist and the next man up if the Huskers need another kicker. 

* Freshman Jaquez Yant is on the trip. He didn't make the trip to Illinois, but the complexion of the running back room has changed since Gabe Ervin suffered a season-ending patella tendon injury last week against Oklahoma. 

Yant got late work in Nebraska's home nonconference victories and traveled last week to Oklahoma (the Huskers weren't limited to the Big Ten's 74-player travel limit for that game) but didn't appear in the game. 

The scholarship backs on the trip for NU: Markese Stepp, Rahmir Johnson, Sevion Morrison and Yant. 

* Nebraska typically brings four quarterbacks on the road, but has just three in warmups tonight: Adrian Martinez, Logan Smothers and walk-on Matt Masker. Freshman Heinrich Haarberg had been in uniform for each of Nebraska's first four games this fall, but doesn't appear to be here. 

* Athletic director Trev Alberts watched some of early warmups from around midfield. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green is in the house, too. 

Name Position Number
Jaquez Yant RB 0
Pheldarius Payne DL 0
Tyreke Johnson* DB 1
Caleb Tannor OLB 2
Adrian Martinez QB 2
Samori Toure WR 3
Alante Brown WR 4
Myles Farmer* DB 4
Cam Taylor DB 5
Omar Manning WR 5
Quinton Newsome DB 6
Tamon Lynum DB 7
Logan Smothers QB 8
Denotai Williams* DB 8
Marquel Dismuke* DB 9
Jackson Hannah* ILB 10
Austin Allen* TE 11
Braxton Clark* DB 11
Marques Buford Jr. DB 12
JoJo Domann* OLB 13
Rahmir Johnson* RB 14
Zavier Betts WR 15
Zach Weinmaster* RB 16
Matt Masker* QB 18
Noa Pola-Gates* DB 21
Eteva Mauga-Clements ILB 22
Isaac Gifford DB 23
Sevion Morrison RB 28
Luke Reimer ILB 28
Cooper Jewett* RB 29
Markese Stepp RB 30
Chris Kolarevic LB 31
Brody Belt* WR 32
Connor Culp PK 33
Simon Otte* OLB 34
John Bullock* OLB 35
Phalen Sanford* DB 37
Damian Jackson* OLB 38
Daniel Cerni P 40
Garrett Snodgrass* ILB 41
Nick Henrich* ILB 42
Garrett Nelson OLB 44
Lane McCallum DB 48
Nate Boerkircher TE 49
Cameron Jurgens* OL 51
Bryce Benhart* OL 54
Grant Tagge ILB 56
Ethan Piper* OL 57
Nouredin Nouili OL 63
Teddy Prochazka OL 65
Ezra Miller OL 66
Turner Corcoran OL 69
Matt Sichterman* OL 70
Nash Hutmacher DL 72
Broc Bando* OL 73
Brant Banks* OL 74
Trent Hixson* OL 75
Chancellor Brewington* WR 82
Colton Feist* DL 82
Travis Vokolek* TE 83
Wyatt Liewer* WR 85
Jordon Riley DL 87
Chris Hickman* WR 87
Levi Falck WR 88
William Pryzystup* P 90
Cameron Pieper* LS 91
Brendan Franke PK 92
Tate Wildeman* DL 92
Damion Daniels* DL 93
Cade Mueller* LS 94
Ben Stille* DL 95
Deontre Thomas* DL 97
Casey Rogers* DL 98
Ty Robinson* DL 99

 

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

