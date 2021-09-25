NU-MSU pregame observations: No WR Oliver Martin for Huskers; DL Casey Rogers looks ready; OL Broc Bando back

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's a beautiful evening in central Michigan.
Nebraska rolled into Spartan Stadium on a breezy afternoon and is in the midst of pregame warmups currently.
A couple of observations:
* The Huskers will be without junior receiver Oliver Martin for the fourth straight week due to a knee injury. Martin led NU with six catches for 103 yards against Illinois but has been out since.
The Huskers, though, look to be getting a couple of veterans back this week. Defensive lineman Casey Rogers worked out pretty hard about 90 minutes before kickoff. His position coach, Tony Tuioti, said he's about 90-95% healthy. He looks ready to go.
Junior offensive lineman Broc Bando, too, is in uniform after missing the past couple of weeks with an illness. It will be interesting to see if he factors into the picture at guard, where NU has been looking for more consistent play.
* The placekickers on the trip are senior Connor Culp and freshman Brendan Franke. That's the same setup Nebraska had when it had to limit its travel party to 74 for the opener at Illinois, too.
Culp has struggled this season. He's missed five of his past six field goal attempts and is 3-of-8 overall. Even so, head coach Scott Frost indicated he'd get the nod against MSU and it appears that's the case. Franke is the kickoff specialist and the next man up if the Huskers need another kicker.
* Freshman Jaquez Yant is on the trip. He didn't make the trip to Illinois, but the complexion of the running back room has changed since Gabe Ervin suffered a season-ending patella tendon injury last week against Oklahoma.
Yant got late work in Nebraska's home nonconference victories and traveled last week to Oklahoma (the Huskers weren't limited to the Big Ten's 74-player travel limit for that game) but didn't appear in the game.
The scholarship backs on the trip for NU: Markese Stepp, Rahmir Johnson, Sevion Morrison and Yant.
* Nebraska typically brings four quarterbacks on the road, but has just three in warmups tonight: Adrian Martinez, Logan Smothers and walk-on Matt Masker. Freshman Heinrich Haarberg had been in uniform for each of Nebraska's first four games this fall, but doesn't appear to be here.
* Athletic director Trev Alberts watched some of early warmups from around midfield. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green is in the house, too.
|Name
|Position
|Number
|Jaquez Yant
|RB
|0
|Pheldarius Payne
|DL
|0
|Tyreke Johnson*
|DB
|1
|Caleb Tannor
|OLB
|2
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|2
|Samori Toure
|WR
|3
|Alante Brown
|WR
|4
|Myles Farmer*
|DB
|4
|Cam Taylor
|DB
|5
|Omar Manning
|WR
|5
|Quinton Newsome
|DB
|6
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|7
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|8
|Denotai Williams*
|DB
|8
|Marquel Dismuke*
|DB
|9
|Jackson Hannah*
|ILB
|10
|Austin Allen*
|TE
|11
|Braxton Clark*
|DB
|11
|Marques Buford Jr.
|DB
|12
|JoJo Domann*
|OLB
|13
|Rahmir Johnson*
|RB
|14
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|15
|Zach Weinmaster*
|RB
|16
|Matt Masker*
|QB
|18
|Noa Pola-Gates*
|DB
|21
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|22
|Isaac Gifford
|DB
|23
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|28
|Luke Reimer
|ILB
|28
|Cooper Jewett*
|RB
|29
|Markese Stepp
|RB
|30
|Chris Kolarevic
|LB
|31
|Brody Belt*
|WR
|32
|Connor Culp
|PK
|33
|Simon Otte*
|OLB
|34
|John Bullock*
|OLB
|35
|Phalen Sanford*
|DB
|37
|Damian Jackson*
|OLB
|38
|Daniel Cerni
|P
|40
|Garrett Snodgrass*
|ILB
|41
|Nick Henrich*
|ILB
|42
|Garrett Nelson
|OLB
|44
|Lane McCallum
|DB
|48
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|49
|Cameron Jurgens*
|OL
|51
|Bryce Benhart*
|OL
|54
|Grant Tagge
|ILB
|56
|Ethan Piper*
|OL
|57
|Nouredin Nouili
|OL
|63
|Teddy Prochazka
|OL
|65
|Ezra Miller
|OL
|66
|Turner Corcoran
|OL
|69
|Matt Sichterman*
|OL
|70
|Nash Hutmacher
|DL
|72
|Broc Bando*
|OL
|73
|Brant Banks*
|OL
|74
|Trent Hixson*
|OL
|75
|Chancellor Brewington*
|WR
|82
|Colton Feist*
|DL
|82
|Travis Vokolek*
|TE
|83
|Wyatt Liewer*
|WR
|85
|Jordon Riley
|DL
|87
|Chris Hickman*
|WR
|87
|Levi Falck
|WR
|88
|William Pryzystup*
|P
|90
|Cameron Pieper*
|LS
|91
|Brendan Franke
|PK
|92
|Tate Wildeman*
|DL
|92
|Damion Daniels*
|DL
|93
|Cade Mueller*
|LS
|94
|Ben Stille*
|DL
|95
|Deontre Thomas*
|DL
|97
|Casey Rogers*
|DL
|98
|Ty Robinson*
|DL
|99