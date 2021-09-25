NU-MSU pregame observations: No WR Oliver Martin for Huskers; DL Casey Rogers looks ready; OL Broc Bando back

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's a beautiful evening in central Michigan.

Nebraska rolled into Spartan Stadium on a breezy afternoon and is in the midst of pregame warmups currently.

A couple of observations:

* The Huskers will be without junior receiver Oliver Martin for the fourth straight week due to a knee injury. Martin led NU with six catches for 103 yards against Illinois but has been out since.

The Huskers, though, look to be getting a couple of veterans back this week. Defensive lineman Casey Rogers worked out pretty hard about 90 minutes before kickoff. His position coach, Tony Tuioti, said he's about 90-95% healthy. He looks ready to go.

Junior offensive lineman Broc Bando, too, is in uniform after missing the past couple of weeks with an illness. It will be interesting to see if he factors into the picture at guard, where NU has been looking for more consistent play.

* The placekickers on the trip are senior Connor Culp and freshman Brendan Franke. That's the same setup Nebraska had when it had to limit its travel party to 74 for the opener at Illinois, too.