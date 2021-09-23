NU-MSU predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

If you don't count a Friday night under the lights in New Jersey, Nebraska will be playing its first game under the lights since Oct. 12, 2019, when it played at Minnesota.
A big showdown with Michigan State awaits at 6 p.m. Saturday on FS1.
Are the Spartans for real? Did Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma signify a big step forward? These questions will be answered Saturday night.
But until then, our crew dusts off the crystal ball and makes some bold predictions.
Who will handle NU's place-kicking duties?
Chris Basnett (Husker writer): Connor Culp gets another shot, but the leash is short.
Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Connor Culp.
Clark Grell (Sports editor): You think Scott Frost wants to turn this over to a freshman on the road? Culp gets the nod.
Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Culp. One way to get out of a shooting slump? Keep shooting.
Steven M. Sipple (columnist): Culp. Is he better than his backup? Yes. Question answered.
Husker position group we'll be talking about after the game?
Basnett: Field-goal unit. I think Nebraska loses another close one.
Gabriel: Linebackers.
Grell: Offensive line. MSU has some horses on the defensive front, and, the penalties. … How do the big guys up front respond?
Head: Running backs. They continue to struggle to find consistency.
Sipple: Receivers. It's a good group. We'll be talking about it a lot.
Who will lead the Huskers in receptions?
Basnett: Austin Allen, with Adrian Martinez spreading the ball around.
Gabriel: Allen.
Grell: Samori Toure. Let's pencil him down for about six catches.
Head: Toure. Down game last week; look for NU to get him involved early.
Sipple: Allen. He has 13 catches this season. Give him five more.
Unsung hero for the Blackshirts will be …
Basnett: Ben Stille. NU's defensive line needs to be good, and Stille uses his experience to help slow down Kenneth Walker III.
Gabriel: Defensive lineman Deontre Thomas.
Grell: Thomas. He had a very nice game in Norman.
Head: Ty Robinson.
Sipple: Stille. He'll (quietly) hold up well against the run.
Prediction
Basnett: Michigan State 23-22.
Gabriel: Nebraska 23-21.
Grell: Michigan State 30-23.
Head: Michigan State 24-20.
Sipple: Michigan State 27-24. Another close loss, and lots of frustration.
Over/unders
Kenneth Walker rushing yards: 110
Basnett: Under, barely.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Over.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Over.
Adrian Martinez passing percentage: 67.5%
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Under.
Grell: Over.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Over.
Rahmir Johnson total carries: 9½
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Over.
Head: Under.
Sipple: Over.
Turnovers created by the Huskers: 1½
Basnett: Under.
Gabriel: Under.
Grell: Over.
Head: Under.
Sipple: Under.