NU-MSU predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

If you don't count a Friday night under the lights in New Jersey, Nebraska will be playing its first game under the lights since Oct. 12, 2019, when it played at Minnesota.

A big showdown with Michigan State awaits at 6 p.m. Saturday on FS1.

Are the Spartans for real? Did Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma signify a big step forward? These questions will be answered Saturday night.

But until then, our crew dusts off the crystal ball and makes some bold predictions.

Who will handle NU's place-kicking duties?

Chris Basnett (Husker writer): Connor Culp gets another shot, but the leash is short.

Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Connor Culp.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): You think Scott Frost wants to turn this over to a freshman on the road? Culp gets the nod.

Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Culp. One way to get out of a shooting slump? Keep shooting.

Steven M. Sipple (columnist): Culp. Is he better than his backup? Yes. Question answered.