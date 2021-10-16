 Skip to main content
NU-Minnesota pregame observations: A couple of early OL injury updates; see the full travel roster
NU-Minnesota pregame observations: A couple of early OL injury updates; see the full travel roster

Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.16

Nebraska coach Scott Frost (right) talks with Husker offensive coordinator Matt Lubick (left) and Mario Verduzco during pregame warmups before taking on Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a crystal clear, brisk October morning in Minneapolis. 

When Nebraska players hit the field for early warmups shortly before 9:30 a.m., the temperature sat in the mid-40s. Most of the Huskers got their early work in wearing sleeveless warmups, while others opted for loose sweatshirts. 

Coach Scott Frost and special teams coordinator Mike Dawson strolled around the field and watched the early work. 

Here are some other pregame observations: 

* It doesn't appear that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ethan Piper made the trip. The Norfolk Catholic graduate was not out for early warmups like he usually is. 

The three centers snapping to quarterbacks in early warmups: Cam Jurgens, Trent Hixon and Nouredin Nouili. Typically, Piper is the third. 

Nouili, of course, has stepped into the starting lineup the past two weeks at left guard. 

That makes the Huskers a little bit short on the offensive line, as redshirt freshman Brant Banks also appears to be out again this week. He's been unavailable the past two weeks with what looks like a right-hand injury. Freshman left tackle Teddy Prochazka, of course, suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against Michigan. 

Hixson, junior Broc Bando and redshirt freshman Ezra Miller would all be candidates to fill in up front if needed today. 

Also, freshman guard Henry Lutovsky is on the travel roster for the first time in his career. 

* Nebraska is back to having four quarterbacks on the road this week. When the Huskers went to Michigan State, they took just three. Freshman Heinrich Haarberg is on this trip along with Adrian Martinez, Logan Smothers and Matt Masker. 

For as much Big Ten experience as Martinez has at this point in his career, this will be the first time he's played in Minneapolis. When Nebraska visited in 2019, he was out with an injury and Noah Vedral got the start. 

* Among the interesting travel roster decisions: Freshman outside linebacker Jimari Butler is on the trip, while defensive backs Tyreke Johnson and Nadab Joseph are not. Joseph was not in uniform the past couple of weeks at home. 

Here's a look at the full, unofficial travel roster, compiled by reporters from the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald. 

Name Position Year Number
Jaquez Yant RB Freshman 0
Pheldarius Payne DL Junior 0
Caleb Tannor OLB Junior 2
Adrian Martinez QB Junior 2
Samori Toure WR Senior 3
Alante Brown WR Freshman 4
Myles Farmer* DB RS Freshman 4
Cam Taylor DB Junior 5
Omar Manning WR Junior 5
Quinton Newsome DB Sophomore 6
Tamon Lynum DB Freshman 7
Logan Smothers QB Freshman 8
Deontai Williams* DB Senior 8
Marquel Dismuke* DB Senior 9
Heinrich Haarberg QB Freshman 10
Jackson Hannah* ILB RS Freshman 10
Austin Allen* TE Junior 11
Braxton Clark* DB Sophomore 11
Marques Buford Jr. DB Freshman 12
JoJo Domann* OLB Senior 13
Rahmir Johnson* RB RS Freshman 14
Zavier Betts WR Freshman 15
Zach Weinmaster* RB RS Freshman 16
Jimari Butler OLB Freshman 17
Matt Masker* QB Sophomore 18
Noa Pola-Gates* DB RS Freshman 21
Eteva Mauga-Clements ILB Junior 22
Isaac Gifford DB Freshman 23
Sevion Morrison RB Freshman 28
Luke Reimer ILB Sophomore 28
Cooper Jewett* RB RS Freshman 29
Markese Stepp RB Sophomore 30
Chris Kolarevic LB Junior 31
Brody Belt* WR Sophomore 32
Connor Culp PK Senior 33
Simon Otte* OLB Sophomore 34
John Bullock* OLB RS Freshman 35
Phalen Sanford* DB Sophomore 37
Damian Jackson* OLB Junior 38
Daniel Cerni P Freshman 40
Garrett Snodgrass* ILB RS Freshman 41
Nick Henrich* ILB RS Freshman 42
Garrett Nelson OLB Sophomore 44
Lane McCallum* DB Junior 48
Cameron Jurgens* OL Sophomore 51
Bryce Benhart* OL RS Freshman 54
Grant Tagge ILB Freshman 56
Ian Boerkircher* OL Sophomore 58
Henry Lutovsky OL Freshman 59
Nouredin Nouili OL Sophomore 63
Ezra Miller OL RS Freshman 66
Turner Corcoran OL Freshman 69
Matt Sichterman* OL Junior 70
Nash Hutmacher DL Freshman 72
Broc Bando* OL Junior 73
Trent Hixson* OL Junior 75
Michael Lynn* OL RS Freshman 77
Chancellor Brewington* WR Junior 82
Colton Feist* DL Sophomore 82
Travis Vokolek* TE Junior 83
Wyatt Liewer* WR Sophomore 85
Jordon Riley DL Junior 87
Chris Hickman* WR RS Freshman 87
Levi Falck WR Senior 88
Oliver Martin* WR Junior 89
William Pryzystup* P Sophomore 90
Cameron Pieper* LS Sophomore 91
Brendan Franke PK Freshman 92
Damion Daniels* DL Junior 93
Cade Mueller* LS Sophomore 94
Ben Stille* DL Senior 95
Deontre Thomas* DL Junior 97
Casey Rogers* DL Sophomore 98
Ty Robinson* DL RS Freshman 99

 

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

