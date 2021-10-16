NU-Minnesota pregame observations: A couple of early OL injury updates; see the full travel roster

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a crystal clear, brisk October morning in Minneapolis.
When Nebraska players hit the field for early warmups shortly before 9:30 a.m., the temperature sat in the mid-40s. Most of the Huskers got their early work in wearing sleeveless warmups, while others opted for loose sweatshirts.
Coach Scott Frost and special teams coordinator Mike Dawson strolled around the field and watched the early work.
Here are some other pregame observations:
* It doesn't appear that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ethan Piper made the trip. The Norfolk Catholic graduate was not out for early warmups like he usually is.
The three centers snapping to quarterbacks in early warmups: Cam Jurgens, Trent Hixon and Nouredin Nouili. Typically, Piper is the third.
Nouili, of course, has stepped into the starting lineup the past two weeks at left guard.
That makes the Huskers a little bit short on the offensive line, as redshirt freshman Brant Banks also appears to be out again this week. He's been unavailable the past two weeks with what looks like a right-hand injury. Freshman left tackle Teddy Prochazka, of course, suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against Michigan.
Hixson, junior Broc Bando and redshirt freshman Ezra Miller would all be candidates to fill in up front if needed today.
Also, freshman guard Henry Lutovsky is on the travel roster for the first time in his career.
* Nebraska is back to having four quarterbacks on the road this week. When the Huskers went to Michigan State, they took just three. Freshman Heinrich Haarberg is on this trip along with Adrian Martinez, Logan Smothers and Matt Masker.
For as much Big Ten experience as Martinez has at this point in his career, this will be the first time he's played in Minneapolis. When Nebraska visited in 2019, he was out with an injury and Noah Vedral got the start.
* Among the interesting travel roster decisions: Freshman outside linebacker Jimari Butler is on the trip, while defensive backs Tyreke Johnson and Nadab Joseph are not. Joseph was not in uniform the past couple of weeks at home.
Here's a look at the full, unofficial travel roster, compiled by reporters from the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald.
|Name
|Position
|Year
|Number
|Jaquez Yant
|RB
|Freshman
|0
|Pheldarius Payne
|DL
|Junior
|0
|Caleb Tannor
|OLB
|Junior
|2
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|Junior
|2
|Samori Toure
|WR
|Senior
|3
|Alante Brown
|WR
|Freshman
|4
|Myles Farmer*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|4
|Cam Taylor
|DB
|Junior
|5
|Omar Manning
|WR
|Junior
|5
|Quinton Newsome
|DB
|Sophomore
|6
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|Freshman
|7
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|Freshman
|8
|Deontai Williams*
|DB
|Senior
|8
|Marquel Dismuke*
|DB
|Senior
|9
|Heinrich Haarberg
|QB
|Freshman
|10
|Jackson Hannah*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|10
|Austin Allen*
|TE
|Junior
|11
|Braxton Clark*
|DB
|Sophomore
|11
|Marques Buford Jr.
|DB
|Freshman
|12
|JoJo Domann*
|OLB
|Senior
|13
|Rahmir Johnson*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|14
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|Freshman
|15
|Zach Weinmaster*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|16
|Jimari Butler
|OLB
|Freshman
|17
|Matt Masker*
|QB
|Sophomore
|18
|Noa Pola-Gates*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|21
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|Junior
|22
|Isaac Gifford
|DB
|Freshman
|23
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|Freshman
|28
|Luke Reimer
|ILB
|Sophomore
|28
|Cooper Jewett*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|29
|Markese Stepp
|RB
|Sophomore
|30
|Chris Kolarevic
|LB
|Junior
|31
|Brody Belt*
|WR
|Sophomore
|32
|Connor Culp
|PK
|Senior
|33
|Simon Otte*
|OLB
|Sophomore
|34
|John Bullock*
|OLB
|RS Freshman
|35
|Phalen Sanford*
|DB
|Sophomore
|37
|Damian Jackson*
|OLB
|Junior
|38
|Daniel Cerni
|P
|Freshman
|40
|Garrett Snodgrass*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|41
|Nick Henrich*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|42
|Garrett Nelson
|OLB
|Sophomore
|44
|Lane McCallum*
|DB
|Junior
|48
|Cameron Jurgens*
|OL
|Sophomore
|51
|Bryce Benhart*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|54
|Grant Tagge
|ILB
|Freshman
|56
|Ian Boerkircher*
|OL
|Sophomore
|58
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Freshman
|59
|Nouredin Nouili
|OL
|Sophomore
|63
|Ezra Miller
|OL
|RS Freshman
|66
|Turner Corcoran
|OL
|Freshman
|69
|Matt Sichterman*
|OL
|Junior
|70
|Nash Hutmacher
|DL
|Freshman
|72
|Broc Bando*
|OL
|Junior
|73
|Trent Hixson*
|OL
|Junior
|75
|Michael Lynn*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|77
|Chancellor Brewington*
|WR
|Junior
|82
|Colton Feist*
|DL
|Sophomore
|82
|Travis Vokolek*
|TE
|Junior
|83
|Wyatt Liewer*
|WR
|Sophomore
|85
|Jordon Riley
|DL
|Junior
|87
|Chris Hickman*
|WR
|RS Freshman
|87
|Levi Falck
|WR
|Senior
|88
|Oliver Martin*
|WR
|Junior
|89
|William Pryzystup*
|P
|Sophomore
|90
|Cameron Pieper*
|LS
|Sophomore
|91
|Brendan Franke
|PK
|Freshman
|92
|Damion Daniels*
|DL
|Junior
|93
|Cade Mueller*
|LS
|Sophomore
|94
|Ben Stille*
|DL
|Senior
|95
|Deontre Thomas*
|DL
|Junior
|97
|Casey Rogers*
|DL
|Sophomore
|98
|Ty Robinson*
|DL
|RS Freshman
|99