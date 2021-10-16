NU-Minnesota pregame observations: A couple of early OL injury updates; see the full travel roster

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a crystal clear, brisk October morning in Minneapolis.

When Nebraska players hit the field for early warmups shortly before 9:30 a.m., the temperature sat in the mid-40s. Most of the Huskers got their early work in wearing sleeveless warmups, while others opted for loose sweatshirts.

Coach Scott Frost and special teams coordinator Mike Dawson strolled around the field and watched the early work.

Here are some other pregame observations:

* It doesn't appear that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ethan Piper made the trip. The Norfolk Catholic graduate was not out for early warmups like he usually is.

The three centers snapping to quarterbacks in early warmups: Cam Jurgens, Trent Hixon and Nouredin Nouili. Typically, Piper is the third.

Nouili, of course, has stepped into the starting lineup the past two weeks at left guard.

That makes the Huskers a little bit short on the offensive line, as redshirt freshman Brant Banks also appears to be out again this week. He's been unavailable the past two weeks with what looks like a right-hand injury. Freshman left tackle Teddy Prochazka, of course, suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against Michigan.