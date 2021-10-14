NU-Minnesota predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

After a pair of electric night atmospheres, Nebraska hits the road for an 11 a.m. kickoff against Minnesota.
The Huskers are hoping to change their recent fortunes against the Gophers. It could be another physical Big Ten contest.
How will it play out? Our guys try to paint the picture.
NU defensive back who makes the biggest play?
Chris Basnett (Husker writer): Cam Taylor-Britt comes up with an interception in the red zone.
Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Quinton Newsome.
Clark Grell (Sports editor): Taylor-Britt. He was superb against Michigan and here's guessing the junior corner keeps it going against a Gopher team that may need to throw the ball more.
Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Taylor-Britt. He played his best game of the season last week, and almost came down with an interception.
Steven M. Sipple (Columnist): Taylor-Britt catches a late-season wave (and also an errant pass).
Offensive game ball will go to ...
Basnett: Adrian Martinez is the guy here until proven otherwise.
Gabriel: Martinez.
Grell: Martinez. He'll do it with his arm and with his legs.
Head: Rahmir Johnson. Huskers break out in the run game against a defense that has been stout in the trenches.
Sipple: Samori Tori needs to have a big game, and he'll deliver.
Husker special teams grade will be ...
Basnett: C. Three made field goals, but one long return given up.
Gabriel: C.
Grell: C+.
Head: C. No backbreaking plays, but NU doesn't do anything to help itself on special teams Saturday.
Sipple: B. Shouldn't be a stressful situation for this group.
Who leads the Huskers in catches?
Basnett: Toure with five.
Gabriel: Toure.
Grell: Oliver Martin. Breakout game for the Michigan/Iowa transfer?
Head: Toure.
Sipple: Toure. See above.
Prediction?
Basnett: Nebraska, 30-20.
Gabriel: Nebraska, 24-23.
Grell: Nebraska 24-10.
Head: Nebraska, 27-17.
Sipple: Nebraska, 30-14.
Over/unders
NU punt return yards: 10.
Basnett: Under.
Gabriel: Under.
Grell: Under.
Head: Under.
Sipple: Over.
Rahmir Johnson total yards from scrimmage: 160.
Basnett: Under.
Gabriel: Under.
Grell: Under.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Under.
Turnovers created by the Blackshirts: 1½.
Basnett: Under.
Gabriel: Under.
Grell: Over.
Head: Over.
Sipple: Over.
Adrian Martinez pass attempts: 23½.
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Over.
Head: Under.
Sipple: Over.
Combined yards between both teams: 625.
Basnett: Over.
Gabriel: Over.
Grell: Under.
Head: Under.
Sipple: Over.
