NU-Michigan predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

Michigan is coming to town, and they're kicking on the lights for this one.

Ahead of Nebraska is an opportunity to knock off a marquee program that is off to a 5-0 start. Jim Harbaugh will be making his first appearance at Memorial Stadium, and the crowd will be lit.

That much we know. How will the game play out? That we don't know.

But we're going to give it our best shot.

If Nebraska had a do-over, it would be (Illinois, Oklahoma or Michigan State) …

Chris Basnett (Husker writer): Has to be Illinois. The Illini are lousy, and that game is going to hang over anything NU does the rest of the season.

Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Illinois.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): Illinois. Think about it. If the Huskers were 4-2, with two losses by a combined 10 points to ranked foes, the narrative in Big Ten country and around the nation would be much different.

Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Illinois. The others stung, sure, but this loss looks worse every week.