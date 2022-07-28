NU lineman Ethan Piper on preseason Wuerffel Trophy watch list

A busy week of preseason trophy watch lists continues with another nomination for Nebraska.

Sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Piper was one of 115 players named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday, an award that recognizes players for their community service efforts. Named after former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the award centers around players who use their influence to make a positive impact on their communities.

Piper played a big role in outreach for the Nebraska Football Road Race, an annual event that raises money for pediatric brain cancer research. Piper has also volunteered for Husker Heroes along with local hospital and school outreach events.