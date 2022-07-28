 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NU lineman Ethan Piper on preseason Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Fordham vs. Nebraska, 9.4

Nebraska's Ethan Piper (57) stretches with his team before the game against Fordham on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

A busy week of preseason trophy watch lists continues with another nomination for Nebraska.

Sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Piper was one of 115 players named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday, an award that recognizes players for their community service efforts. Named after former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the award centers around players who use their influence to make a positive impact on their communities.

Beckton on radio: NU tight ends Fidone, Hickman progressing as both seek action in 2022

Piper played a big role in outreach for the Nebraska Football Road Race, an annual event that raises money for pediatric brain cancer research. Piper has also volunteered for Husker Heroes along with local hospital and school outreach events.

On the field, the Norfolk Catholic product played in eight games during the 2020 season and five games during the 2021 season. No Husker has won the Wuerffel Trophy in its 17 years of existence.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LjsLuke

