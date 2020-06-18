You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NU linebacker recruit Christopher Paul Jr. decommits from Huskers, reopens recruitment
View Comments
editor's pick topical

NU linebacker recruit Christopher Paul Jr. decommits from Huskers, reopens recruitment

{{featured_button_text}}
Christopher Paul

Class of 2021 linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. announced his decommitment from Nebraska on Twitter on Thursday. 

 Rivals.com

Nebraska's recruiting class of 2021 is linebacker-heavy to this point.

It just dropped some weight in that regard, however.

Christopher Paul Jr., a 6-foot-1, 230-pound inside backer from Crisp County High School in Georgia, announced Thursday via Twitter he has decommitted from Nebraska and is opening up his recruitment. He said he may have been "hasty" in his original decision-making.

As it stands now, Nebraska has nine players in its scholarship class of ’21, and three of them are linebackers — Seth Malcom of Tabor, Iowa; Patrick Payton of Miami; and Randolph Kpai of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A three-star player by both Rivals and 247Sports, Paul recently picked up a scholarship offer from Tennessee, the No. 2 team in both the Rivals and 247Sports team rankings.

"I am definitely taking official visits to other schools," Paul told Rivals. "I feel as if Nebraska is OK with that. I have been talking to Coach (Barrett) Ruud frequently."

If Paul takes official trips this fall, he said he would visit Nebraska, Tennessee, Cincinnati and Louisville. 

He hopes to take official visits in the fall because he wants to sign in December and enroll in a school in January.

He was on campus in November for Nebraska's home game against Wisconsin and planned on returning to campus in mid-June for his official visit before the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in the NCAA's calendar.

Paul has twice been named an all-state defender at the AAA level in Georgia. According to MaxPreps, he racked up 157 tackles in 14 games last season for Crisp County, including 10 for loss, and 4½ sacks as the school advanced to the state title game and finished runner-up.

The latest updates from the Nebraska football recruiting trail

Campus and in-home visits are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But recruiting isn't necessarily slowing down. Here's the latest from the Huskers. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Vedral discusses making his first career start at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News