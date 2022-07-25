NU linebacker Luke Reimer on preseason Butkus Award watch list

Luke Reimer made a name for himself during the 2021 season.

Now, the national college football scene is taking notice. Reimer was named as one of 51 players on the preseason Butkus Award watch list, an end-of-season award that goes to the nation's top linebacker.

A Lincoln native and former Lincoln North Star standout, Reimer began his Nebraska career as a walk-on before recording 11 tackles in 2019 and receiving a scholarship during the 2020 season. Reimer progressed by recording 40 tackles in 2020 and led the Huskers with 108 tackles a year ago, in addition to seven pass breakups and three forced fumbles. His 108 tackles and nine tackles per game both ranked fifth in the Big Ten, and Reimer earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after the season.

A presumptive starter at inside linebacker along with Nick Henrich, Reimer's continued growth over the past three seasons has put him in position for an award-winning year.