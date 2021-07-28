 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NU kicker Connor Culp named to preseason Lou Groza Award watchlist
0 Comments
topical

NU kicker Connor Culp named to preseason Lou Groza Award watchlist

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 12.5

Nebraska place-kicker Connor Culp (33) celebrates a 49-yard field goal against Purdue during the second quarter on Saturday, Dec. 5 in West Lafayette, Ind.

 MICHAEL CONROY, Associated Press

Connor Culp put together a memorable first season in Lincoln and he's being recognized ahead of his second. 

The senior place kicker, who transferred from LSU last summer and was named the Big Ten's kicker of the year in 2020 for the Cornhuskers, is on the preseason watchlist for the Lou Groza Award. 

Culp, an Arizona native, made 13 of his 15 field goal attempts last year in addition to connecting on all 20 of his extra points. That accuracy was enough to earn him first-team All-Big Ten honors and the conference's kicker of the year award. 

The Groza Award is given each year to the top kicker in the country. Culp is one of 30 on the preseason list. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Should Cade Cunningham be the #1 pick in the NBA draft?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News