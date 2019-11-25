NU junior Collin Miller on Iowa: 'I just think they don't have respect for Nebraska anymore'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kittle, who was 3-1 against the Huskers, did not hold back with his comments about the rivalry.

“You know, I’m pretty sure if we win this one it’ll be five straight, and I think (fellow former Hawkeye) Chad Greenway said something about taking over the state of Nebraska. But honestly, I don’t even want the state of Nebraska,” Kittle said. “We’re just going to go in there and win that game and get five in a row and just let it be. That’s all I have to say about it.”

Nebraska did push Iowa to the limit last season in Iowa City, falling 31-28 in driving rain. Miguel Recinos drilled a 41-yard field goal as time expired as the Hawkeyes prevailed despite blowing a 15-point lead in the second half.

Iowa rushed 45 times for 266 yards (5.9 ypc) against Nebraska last season despite struggling on the ground throughout the 2018 schedule. This season, the Hawkeyes are ranked 101st nationally in rushing, averaging only 131.7 yards.

But Miller said Nebraska defenders are mindful of Iowa's determination to establish the ground game.