NU-Iowa pregame observations: See the full list of Huskers walking on senior day

It's shaping up to be a beautiful Black Friday at Memorial Stadium for Nebraska's season finale against Iowa.

Here are some pregame observations:

Cam Taylor-Britt made an expected announcement on Thursday night and said he's headed for the NFL. He was always planning on 2021 being his final collegiate year and a couple of weeks ago accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Here's the full list of players being honored today as part of Nebraska's senior day festivities. As head coach Scott Frost said Wednesday, just because a player is walking for senior day doesn't mean he's necessarily leaving the program after this year.

Tight end Austin Allen (going to the NFL), defensive back Kyan Brumfield, kicker Connor Culp (senior), defensive lineman Damion Daniels, safety Marquel Dismuke (senior), outside linebacker JoJo Domann (senior), wide receiver Levi Falck (senior), defensive lineman Colton Feist, wide receiver Wyatt Liewer, quarterback Adrian Martinez, defensive back Lane McCallum, offensive lineman Matt Sichterman, defensive lineman Ben Stille (senior), Taylor-Britt (NFL), defensive lineman Deontre Thomas, wide receiver Samori Toure (senior), defensive lineman Christ Walker and safety Deontai Williams (senior).

