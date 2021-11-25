NU-Iowa predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

Who scores the first touchdown for NU?

Basnett: Logan Smothers on a keeper late in the first quarter.

Gabriel: Marvin Scott, 7:35 second quarter.

Grell: Smothers sneaks one into the end zone late in the first quarter.

Head: Austin Allen. Feed the man in his final game.

Sipple: Markese Stepp plows in from 2 with 2:35 left in the first half.

Will we see Heinrich Haarberg in the game at QB?

Basnett: Yes, as a change of pace in the second quarter.

Gabriel: Yes. Third drive.

Grell: Frost hinted at it, but here's guessing Smothers finds a rhythm good enough to take all the snaps.

Head: Yes, a random first-half series before turning back to Smothers.

Sipple: We will absolutely see Haarberg in the game, probably in the first quarter.

Who leads the Huskers in rushing attempts?