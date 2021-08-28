NU-Illinois pregame observations: Personnel notes and triple-digit temperatures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — College football season is back and Nebraska is kicking it off on a steamy afternoon in Illinois.
Temperatures on the field at Memorial Stadium are already pushing 100 degrees as the Huskers hit the playing surface for early warmups.
Here are a couple of notes:
* It does not look like sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers is on the trip. He is not among the seven defensive linemen going through the early portion of drill work.
The guys that are here: Ty Robinson, Ben Stille, Deontre Thomas, Damion Daniels, Jordon Riley, Nash Hutmacher and Chris Walker.
* Freshman receiver Alante Brown and junior Omar Manning were among the first out on the field for the Huskers. So, too, were tight ends Austin Allen and Chris Hickman and receiver Oliver Martin.
* Among the specialists on the trip for the Huskers: Freshman walk-on kickoff man Brendan Franke and punters Daniel Cerni and William Przystup.
Franke is the odds-on favorite to handle the kickoff duties for Nebraska to start the season, while Cerni and Przystup have been locked in a tight battle to win the punting job during preseason camp.
* When the return men came out on the field, not surprisingly Cam Taylor-Britt was at the front of the line. Others in that group: Martin, Samori Toure, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson, among others.
Here are 71 of the 74 players on the travel roster, confirmed by reporters from the Journal Star and World-Herald.
|Name
|Position
|Year
|Number
|Pheldarius Payne
|DL
|Junior
|0
|Tyreke Johnson*
|DB
|Sophomore
|1
|Caleb Tannor
|OLB
|Junior
|2
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|Junior
|2
|Samori Toure
|WR
|Senior
|3
|Alante Brown
|WR
|Freshman
|4
|Myles Farmer*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|4
|Cam Taylor
|DB
|Junior
|5
|Omar Manning
|WR
|Junior
|5
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|Freshman
|8
|Jackson Hannah*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|10
|Heinrich Haarberg
|QB
|Freshman
|10
|Braxton Clark*
|DB
|Sophomore
|11
|Austin Allen*
|TE
|Junior
|11
|Marques Buford Jr.
|DB
|Freshman
|12
|JoJo Domann*
|OLB
|Senior
|13
|Rahmir Johnson*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|14
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|Freshman
|15
|Zach Weinmaster*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|16
|Ty Hahn
|WR
|Freshman
|17
|Matt Masker*
|QB
|Sophomore
|18
|Noa Pola-Gates*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|21
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|Junior
|22
|Gabe Ervin Jr.
|RB
|Freshman
|22
|Isaac Gifford
|DB
|Freshman
|23
|Luke Reimer
|ILB
|Sophomore
|28
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|Freshman
|28
|Ashton Hausmann
|DB
|Freshman
|29
|Markese Stepp
|RB
|Sophomore
|30
|Chris Kolarevic
|LB
|Junior
|31
|Brody Belt*
|WR
|Sophomore
|32
|Connor Culp
|PK
|Senior
|33
|Simon Otte*
|OLB
|Sophomore
|34
|Derek Branch
|DB
|Freshman
|35
|Phalen Sanford*
|DB
|Sophomore
|37
|Damian Jackson*
|OLB
|Junior
|38
|Daniel Cerni
|P
|Freshman
|40
|Garrett Snodgrass*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|41
|Nick Henrich*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|42
|Garrett Nelson
|OLB
|Sophomore
|44
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|Freshman
|49
|Cameron Jurgens*
|OL
|Sophomore
|51
|Bryce Benhart*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|54
|Chris Walker*
|DL
|Junior
|55
|Grant Tagge
|ILB
|Freshman
|56
|Ethan Piper*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|57
|Ian Boerkircher*
|OL
|Sophomore
|58
|Nouredin Nouili
|OL
|Sophomore
|63
|Teddy Prochazka
|OL
|Freshman
|65
|Ezra Miller
|OL
|RS Freshman
|66
|Turner Corcoran
|OL
|Freshman
|69
|Matt Sichterman*
|OL
|Junior
|70
|Nash Hutmacher
|DL
|Freshman
|72
|Broc Bando*
|OL
|Junior
|73
|Brant Banks*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|74
|Trent Hixson*
|OL
|Junior
|75
|Chancellor Brewington*
|WR
|Junior
|82
|Wyatt Liewer*
|WR
|Sophomore
|85
|Chris Hickman*
|WR
|RS Freshman
|87
|Jordon Riley
|DL
|Junior
|87
|Levi Falck
|WR
|Senior
|88
|Oliver Martin*
|WR
|Junior
|89
|William Pryzystup*
|P
|Sophomore
|90
|Cameron Pieper*
|LS
|Sophomore
|91
|Brendan Franke
|PK
|Freshman
|92
|Tate Wildeman*
|DL
|Sophomore
|92
|Damion Daniels*
|DL
|Junior
|93
|Cade Mueller*
|LS
|Sophomore
|94
|Ben Stille*
|DL
|Senior
|95
|Deontre Thomas*
|DL
|Junior
|97
|Ty Robinson*
|DL
|RS Freshman
|99
Check back for updates to this story
