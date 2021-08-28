NU-Illinois pregame observations: Personnel notes and triple-digit temperatures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — College football season is back and Nebraska is kicking it off on a steamy afternoon in Illinois.

Temperatures on the field at Memorial Stadium are already pushing 100 degrees as the Huskers hit the playing surface for early warmups.

Here are a couple of notes:

* It does not look like sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers is on the trip. He is not among the seven defensive linemen going through the early portion of drill work.

The guys that are here: Ty Robinson, Ben Stille, Deontre Thomas, Damion Daniels, Jordon Riley, Nash Hutmacher and Chris Walker.

* Freshman receiver Alante Brown and junior Omar Manning were among the first out on the field for the Huskers. So, too, were tight ends Austin Allen and Chris Hickman and receiver Oliver Martin.

* Among the specialists on the trip for the Huskers: Freshman walk-on kickoff man Brendan Franke and punters Daniel Cerni and William Przystup.

Franke is the odds-on favorite to handle the kickoff duties for Nebraska to start the season, while Cerni and Przystup have been locked in a tight battle to win the punting job during preseason camp.