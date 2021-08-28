 Skip to main content
NU-Illinois pregame observations: Ervin gets the start at running back for Huskers on hot day
NU-Illinois pregame observations: Ervin gets the start at running back for Huskers on hot day

  Updated
  • 0

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple are on the ground in Champaign, Illinois. Hear what they have to say about Saturday's game.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — College football season is back and Nebraska is kicking it off on a steamy afternoon in Illinois. 

Temperatures on the field at Memorial Stadium are already pushing 100 degrees as the Huskers hit the playing surface for early warmups. 

True freshman Gabe Ervin got the start at running back for the Huskers. The Georgia native arrived in January and had a strong spring. He worked his way to a starting spot over a group that includes USC transfer Markese Stepp and second-year freshman Sevion Morrison.

Brant Banks got the start at left tackle.

Here are some other notes: 

* It does not look like sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers is on the trip. He is not among the seven defensive linemen going through the early portion of drill work. 

The guys that are here: Ty Robinson, Ben Stille, Deontre Thomas, Damion Daniels, Jordon Riley, Nash Hutmacher and Chris Walker. 

* Freshman receiver Alante Brown and junior Omar Manning were among the first out on the field for the Huskers. So, too, were tight ends Austin Allen and Chris Hickman and receiver Oliver Martin. 

* Among the specialists on the trip for the Huskers: Freshman walk-on kickoff man Brendan Franke and punters Daniel Cerni and William Przystup. 

Franke is the odds-on favorite to handle the kickoff duties for Nebraska to start the season, while Cerni and Przystup have been locked in a tight battle to win the punting job during preseason camp. 

* When the return men came out on the field, not surprisingly Cam Taylor-Britt was at the front of the line. Others in that group: Martin, Samori Toure, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson, among others. 

The running backs in the house are Gabe Ervin Jr., Sevion Morrison, Markese Stepp and Rahmir Johnson. Freshmen Marvin Scott and Jaquez Yant did not make the travel roster. 

* Not terribly surprisingly, but no sign of tight end Travis Vokolek during early warmups. 

* Here are the 74 players on the travel roster, confirmed by reporters from the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald. 

Name Position Year Number
Pheldarius Payne DL Junior 0
Tyreke Johnson* DB Sophomore 1
Caleb Tannor OLB Junior 2
Adrian Martinez QB Junior 2
Samori Toure WR Senior 3
Alante Brown WR Freshman 4
Myles Farmer* DB RS Freshman 4
Cam Taylor DB Junior 5
Omar Manning WR Junior 5
Quinton Newsome DB Sophomore 6
Deontai WIlliams DB Senior 8
Logan Smothers QB Freshman 8
Marquel Dismuke DB Senior 9
Jackson Hannah* ILB RS Freshman 10
Heinrich Haarberg QB Freshman 10
Braxton Clark* DB Sophomore 11
Austin Allen* TE Junior 11
Marques Buford Jr. DB Freshman 12
JoJo Domann* OLB Senior 13
Rahmir Johnson* RB RS Freshman 14
Zavier Betts WR Freshman 15
Zach Weinmaster* RB RS Freshman 16
Ty Hahn WR Freshman 17
Matt Masker* QB Sophomore 18
Noa Pola-Gates* DB RS Freshman 21
Eteva Mauga-Clements ILB Junior 22
Gabe Ervin Jr. RB Freshman 22
Isaac Gifford DB Freshman 23
Luke Reimer ILB Sophomore 28
Sevion Morrison RB Freshman 28
Cooper Jewett DB Freshman 29
Markese Stepp RB Sophomore 30
Chris Kolarevic LB Junior 31
Brody Belt* WR Sophomore 32
Connor Culp PK Senior 33
Simon Otte* OLB Sophomore 34
John Bullock OLB Freshman 35
Phalen Sanford* DB Sophomore 37
Damian Jackson* OLB Junior 38
Daniel Cerni P Freshman 40
Garrett Snodgrass* ILB RS Freshman 41
Nick Henrich* ILB RS Freshman 42
Garrett Nelson OLB Sophomore 44
Nate Boerkircher TE Freshman 49
Cameron Jurgens* OL Sophomore 51
Bryce Benhart* OL RS Freshman 54
Chris Walker* DL Junior 55
Grant Tagge ILB Freshman 56
Ethan Piper* OL RS Freshman 57
Ian Boerkircher* OL Sophomore 58
Nouredin Nouili OL Sophomore 63
Teddy Prochazka OL Freshman 65
Ezra Miller OL RS Freshman 66
Turner Corcoran OL Freshman 69
Matt Sichterman* OL Junior 70
Nash Hutmacher DL Freshman 72
Broc Bando* OL Junior 73
Brant Banks* OL RS Freshman 74
Trent Hixson* OL Junior 75
Chancellor Brewington* WR Junior 82
Wyatt Liewer* WR Sophomore 85
Chris Hickman* WR RS Freshman 87
Jordon Riley DL Junior 87
Levi Falck WR Senior 88
Oliver Martin* WR Junior 89
William Pryzystup* P Sophomore 90
Cameron Pieper* LS Sophomore 91
Brendan Franke PK Freshman 92
Tate Wildeman* DL Sophomore 92
Damion Daniels* DL Junior 93
Cade Mueller* LS Sophomore 94
Ben Stille* DL Senior 95
Deontre Thomas* DL Junior 97
Ty Robinson* DL RS Freshman 99

Check back for updates to this story 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Three keys to the game: Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple give their final thoughts before kickoff

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

