NU-Illinois pregame observations: Ervin gets the start at running back for Huskers on hot day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — College football season is back and Nebraska is kicking it off on a steamy afternoon in Illinois.

Temperatures on the field at Memorial Stadium are already pushing 100 degrees as the Huskers hit the playing surface for early warmups.

True freshman Gabe Ervin got the start at running back for the Huskers. The Georgia native arrived in January and had a strong spring. He worked his way to a starting spot over a group that includes USC transfer Markese Stepp and second-year freshman Sevion Morrison.

Brant Banks got the start at left tackle.

Here are some other notes:

* It does not look like sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers is on the trip. He is not among the seven defensive linemen going through the early portion of drill work.

The guys that are here: Ty Robinson, Ben Stille, Deontre Thomas, Damion Daniels, Jordon Riley, Nash Hutmacher and Chris Walker.

* Freshman receiver Alante Brown and junior Omar Manning were among the first out on the field for the Huskers. So, too, were tight ends Austin Allen and Chris Hickman and receiver Oliver Martin.