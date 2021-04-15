NU hires veteran West Virginia University executive to lead Husker Athletic Fund

“Ben’s energy and passion for college athletics was evident throughout the interview process,” Nebraska senior deputy athletic director Garrett Klassy said. “Ben will be a great asset for Nebraska Athletics and be a key part of our team as we continue to strive to provide a first-rate experience for our student-athletes, donors and fans. Ben’s background in this part of the country makes him a great fit at Nebraska.”

Murray first joined the West Virginia staff in 2010 as a major gifts officer before becoming an associate athletics director for major gifts and capital campaigns in 2012. Murray served in that capacity for five years, before being named senior associate AD and executive director of the Mountaineer Athletic Club in 2017. As executive director, Murray oversaw all aspects of fundraising for WVU Athletics as the department’s lead fundraiser.

“I am incredibly grateful to Bill Moos, Garrett Klassy and the search committee for offering me this tremendous opportunity with Nebraska Athletics,” Murray said. “My family and I are very excited to move to Lincoln and start building on the current fundraising success.