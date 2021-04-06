NU has sold about 24,000 Red-White Spring Game tickets

Nebraska has sold more than half of its available tickets for the May 1 Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.

More than 24,000 tickets had been sold as of early this week, an NU spokesperson confirmed to the Journal Star, marking steady if not overwhelming demand.

Nebraska is currently planning on 50% capacity at Memorial Stadium for the spring game, which puts the cap for ticket sales in the neighborhood of 42,500.

Athletic director Bill Moos said recently that he hopes that number could go as high as 75% depending on guidance in the coming weeks from local health officials.

NU put tickets on sale to season ticket holders on April 1 and to the general public on April 2. In a change this year, the ticket office limited season ticket holders to a maximum of four tickets purchased (down from 10 in 2019).

Of course, if the capacity gets bumped up, more tickets will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

Even still, the spring game figures to be the first major financial windfall from tickets for NU in more than a year. Baseball's 2,700 capacity for home games doesn't hurt, but even at $10 per spring game ticket ($20 for club level seats), Nebraska is looking at somewhere in the neighborhood of $500,000 in ticket revenue alone for the scrimmage if it ends up selling out the current allotment.

