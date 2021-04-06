 Skip to main content
NU has sold about 24,000 Red-White Spring Game tickets, marking steady demand
topical
HUSKER SPRING FOOTBALL

NU has sold about 24,000 Red-White Spring Game tickets, marking steady demand

  Updated
Spring Game, 4.13

Fans pack Memorial Stadium during the Red-White Spring Game in April 2019. The attendance figure for the game was 85,946.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska has sold more than half of its available tickets for the May 1 Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. 

More than 24,000 tickets had been sold as of early this week, an NU spokesperson confirmed to the Journal Star, marking steady if not overwhelming demand. 

Nebraska is currently planning on 50% capacity at Memorial Stadium for the spring game, which puts the cap for ticket sales in the neighborhood of 42,500.

Athletic director Bill Moos said recently that he hopes that number could go as high as 75%, depending on guidance in the coming weeks from local health officials. 

NU put tickets on sale to season ticket holders on April 1 and to the general public on April 2. In a change this year, the ticket office limited season ticket holders to a maximum of four tickets purchased (down from 10 in 2019). 

Of course, if the capacity gets bumped up, more tickets will be available for purchase in the coming weeks. 

The spring game figures to be the first major financial windfall from tickets for NU in more than a year. Baseball's 2,700 capacity for home games doesn't hurt, but even at $10 per spring game ticket ($20 for club level seats), Nebraska is looking at somewhere in the neighborhood of $500,000 in ticket revenue alone for the scrimmage if it ends up selling out the current allotment. 

The best moments in Spring Game history

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Tags

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

