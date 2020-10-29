NU found nonconference opponent to replace Wisconsin, but Big Ten denied request to play

Nebraska had a nonconference opponent lined up to play at Memorial Stadium in place of Wisconsin, which canceled Saturday's slated game due to a rise in positive COVID-19 tests in its program.

The Big Ten said no.

Nebraska officials confirmed Thursday morning that the Cornhuskers explored bringing a nonconference opponent to Lincoln to make up for the cancellation on short notice.

“With the cancellation of the game against Wisconsin, we did explore the possibility of securing a non-conference game for Saturday," athletic director Bill Moos and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a joint statement. "The discussions we had were with teams that had already implemented stricter testing protocols than those mandated by the Big Ten Conference. Those details were non-negotiable if we were to bring a non-conference opponent to Lincoln.

“At Nebraska, we will always make decisions based on what is best for our student-athletes, and to provide them with the best possible experience during their college careers. To this point, the young men in our program have worked hard to prepare for the football season and have made the necessary sacrifices in order to play in this unusual environment. With an already shortened season, we owed it to our student-athletes to explore any possible option to play a game this week."