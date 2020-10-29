NU found nonconference opponent to replace Wisconsin, but Big Ten denied request to play

Nebraska had a nonconference opponent lined up to play at Memorial Stadium in place of Wisconsin, which canceled Saturday's slated game due to a rise in positive COVID-19 tests in its program.
The Big Ten said no.
Nebraska officials confirmed Thursday morning that the Cornhuskers explored bringing a nonconference opponent to Lincoln to make up for the cancellation on short notice.
“With the cancellation of the game against Wisconsin, we did explore the possibility of securing a non-conference game for Saturday," athletic director Bill Moos and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a joint statement. "The discussions we had were with teams that had already implemented stricter testing protocols than those mandated by the Big Ten Conference. Those details were non-negotiable if we were to bring a non-conference opponent to Lincoln.
“At Nebraska, we will always make decisions based on what is best for our student-athletes, and to provide them with the best possible experience during their college careers. To this point, the young men in our program have worked hard to prepare for the football season and have made the necessary sacrifices in order to play in this unusual environment. With an already shortened season, we owed it to our student-athletes to explore any possible option to play a game this week."
The conference's Council of Presidents and Chancellors, however, voted Thursday morning to maintain the conference-only schedule even though the league does not plan to make up canceled games.
“We believe the flexibility to play non-conference games could have been beneficial not only for Nebraska, but other Big Ten teams who may be in a similar position as the season progresses," Moos and Green said. "The ability for all Big Ten members to play a non-conference game if needed could provide another data point for possible College Football Playoff and bowl consideration.
“Ultimately, the Big Ten Conference did not approve our request, and we respect their decision. We are excited to move forward with preparations for the rest of the season, beginning with next week’s game at Northwestern.”
The opponent that would have come to Lincoln, according to multiple reports, was Football Championship Subdivision member University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
CBS Sports reported that UTC was set to receive somewhere in the neighborhood of $250,000 for the game and that the entire team and coaching staff had tested negative for COVID-19 using PCR tests on Wednesday night in preparation for a potential road trip to Nebraska.
"We were in talks," UTC athletic director Mark Wharton told CBS Sports. "We went through many levels of approval with the Big Ten. We lost on the final approval."
UTC is scheduled to play the bulk of its schedule in the spring. However, the Mocs played one nonconference game Saturday against Western Kentucky, losing 13-10.
Given the game last weekend, UTC clearly had been up and running and practicing.
The Huskers and Mocs had history, too. The two played Sept. 3, 2011 at Memorial Stadium in Nebraska's first game as a member of the Big Ten. NU won, 40-7, behind 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Taylor Martinez and 364 rushing yards overall.
It's no surprise Nebraska was looking for a game. NU pursued the idea of playing an independent schedule when the Big Ten postponed its season earlier this year and it also explored the potential of playing non conference games before the beginning of an October season.
Green and Moos also acknowledged the cancellation, initiated by Wisconsin due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in its program, for the first time.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety and well-being of our Nebraska student-athletes has been our top priority, and we know Wisconsin is operating with the same guiding principle," the statement said. "We wish all of those impacted in the Wisconsin program a quick and full recovery from the virus."
