NU football recruiting: Can Huskers nab five-star OL? And other updates, names to watch

It’s been over a decade since Nebraska landed a five-star recruit, but that could change in a matter of weeks.

Zalance Heard, a touted offensive tackle from Monroe, Louisiana, included the Huskers in the list of five schools he will choose from in a Sept. 1 announcement. Also included are LSU, Florida, Florida State and Houston.

On3 considers Heard the No. 13 recruit in the class of 2023 and the third-best tackle prospect. Rivals and 247Sports both gave Heard four stars.

In-state LSU has its sights on Heard, too, but Nebraska's efforts have been just as strong. Husker assistant and Louisiana native Mickey Joseph is leading Heard's recruitment along with running backs coach Bryan Applewhite.

Heard took an official visit to Nebraska on June 10. His former high school teammate, Ajay Allen, is a recent Husker commit and has been pulling for Heard to pledge to Nebraska.

Landing Heard's commitment would be a big win for Nebraska, and it'd mean the Huskers could build an offensive line solely out of their 2023 class. In-state linemen Sam Sledge, Gunnar Gottula and Brock Knutson and Riley Van Poppel (Argyle, Texas) already account for four of NU’s 13 commitments in the Class of 2023.

Other recruiting updates

* If Heard doesn’t go Nebraska’s way, there are two other names to keep an eye on — Jr Sia and Ethan Thomason. Sia, a 6-foot-6 tackle prospect out of Utah, took a visit to Nebraska in June and also has offers from Utah State, Utah and Virginia. Thomason is a 6-foot-8 prospect from Colorado who is seeing interest from schools such as Stanford, BYU and Oklahoma State.

* Lincoln East senior Malachi Coleman remains a top priority for NU’s recruiting efforts, and the No. 1 prospect in Nebraska recently changed his commitment date. Originally scheduled for Oct. 15, Coleman will instead announce his commitment on Oct. 22 at Lincoln East High School. Is it merely a coincidence that it’s a bye week for Nebraska? The Huskers are joined by Oklahoma, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Georgia and USC in Coleman’s top seven list.

* Edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt, who plays at high school football powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida, is still firmly in the mix for Nebraska. Along with Penn State and Michigan State, Nebraska is one of Lenhardt’s top three options he announced in mid-July. The four-star edge rusher visited Nebraska on June 24 and is primarily being recruited by Mike Dawson. A decision could come soon.

* Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to cornerback Ryan Robinson in January, and a mid-June campus visit has the Louisiana product firmly on NU’s radar. Dwight Bootle is Nebraska’s only defensive back commit in the class, and Travis Fisher has had a lot of success bringing talented southern defensive backs to NU. Robinson fits the bill as a three-star recruit hailing from New Orleans.

* The Huskers still lack a running back commit in the class of 2023, and one player to keep an eye out for is Sergio Snider. Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite has strong ties in Texas, and the 5-10 Arlington, Texas back has Nebraska as one of his top seven schools. Snider visited Nebraska in June.

In-state recruiting

* Gretna 2023 offensive lineman Mason Goldman continues to see additional recruiting attention. A First-team Super-State selection last season, Goldman earned his first FBS offer from Idaho in January. Since then, Eastern Michigan, South Dakota, Wyoming, Memphis and Kansas have all offered scholarships to Goldman. The Jayhawks in particular have been pushing for the talented in-state lineman.

* Millard South’s Simon McClannan, a 2021 first-team Super-State selection, announced his commitment to Kansas State over Nebraska in early August. McClannan is ranked as the No. 19 punter in the Class of 2023 by Kohl’s kicking.

* Onto the class of 2024, where Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson continues to see Power 5 attention from across the country. Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Virginia Tech have all offered the talented tight end prospect, who will compete at the eight-man level this season.

* As a whole, the state’s top-end 2024 talent looks impressive already with plenty of room left to grow. Bellevue West WR Dae’vonn Hall currently sits outside of the top 100 national players in the class of 2024, but don’t be surprised if he continues to rise in coming months — Hall is one of the top playmakers in the entire country. His quarterback, Daniel Kaelin, also possesses 10 Power Five scholarship offers. Omaha Westside DB Caleb Benning is a rising star across the Midwest.

NU has offers out to all three players.