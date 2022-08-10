NU football practice observations: A key absence (and arrival), Thompson's zip ... and jumping jacks

Nebraska’s fall camp moved into Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, where reporters were able to observe a portion of the open practice. Here’s what stands out from the day’s drills:

O-LINE: Some of the pieces seem to be falling into place for Nebraska’s offensive line, but Turner Corcoran was a notable absence from drills Wednesday. Teddy Prochazka looked to be at full health at left tackle, Brant Banks worked out of the left guard spot and Trent Hixson remained at center. Broc Bando again led the way at right guard, while Bryce Benhart showed a good burst at right tackle. With Corcoran out, Benhart could have been fighting for a starting role.

During drills, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s enthusiastic coaching could be heard throughout the stadium, nearly echoing through the empty venue, telling his players “no f—ing grabbing” while working on a blocking technique drill.

RUNNING BACKS: While most of Nebraska’s running backs worked with quarterbacks on wheel routes and quick screens, Rahmir Johnson notably worked with the wide receivers on ball-catching and footwork drills. As Nebraska’s top returning running back, it’s somewhat surprising to see Johnson apart from the rest of the group. His work with the wideouts could indicate more snaps out of the slot as opposed to the backfield. Ajay Allen was not in pads for Wednesday’s practice, while Anthony Grant and Gabe Ervin both showed consistency throughout the open practice period.

Both Grant and Ervin worked with Thompson in pass drills, signaling they’re both making a play for the top running back spot. Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite was pleased with Ervin’s tempo during drills, while Grant needed to “slow it down” on a rep.

PUNTS: Punter Brian Buschini worked with a variety of different punting situations, and the sophomore transfer showed the ability to both flip the field and pin a ball deep inside the 20-yard line. A variety of different players worked as punt returners, including Kamonte Grimes, Emmett Johnson, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Oliver Martin. All four players handled their punts with ease, but Johnson’s burst definitely stood out. Wide receiver Trey Palmer, a former punt returner at LSU, didn’t handle any punts during the open period.

PASS GAME: In the up-close passing drills, quarterback Casey Thompson’s arm strength is hard to miss. The zip and accuracy on his passes throughout Wednesday’s practice set him above the rest of the competition. Among the wide receivers, senior Omar Manning impressed with quick footwork and change of direction in his routes.

While six quarterbacks went through drills during the open portion of practice last week, just four were throwing Wednesday: Thompson, Purdy, Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg.

DEVIN DREW: The Texas Tech transfer defensive lineman was present at practice Wednesday, though he was spotted working off to the side on technique with a GA in the early portion of practice.

JUMPING JACKS: Last week at Nebraska’s open practice, the Huskers had to do “six perfect jumping jacks” (twice because Ty Robinson pointed out the first six weren’t perfect). Wednesday, Nebraska had to do “four perfect jumping jacks” before getting things rolling.

TEs: Chris Hickman, who practiced last week with Thomas Fidone and AJ Rollins out, was spotted at practice wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Travis Vokolek went through pass drills with Thompson.

Fidone, with his hair tied up, was running stadium stairs in a T-shirt and shorts during practice as he continues to work his way back to the field following a knee injury.

WEATHER: Sunny, slight cool breeze, 73 degrees.

MUSIC: As country music blared over the auxiliary speakers, transfer receiver Marcus Washington pleaded with the practice playlist custodian to play more hip hop, specifically from Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy, who released his fourth studio album “The Last Slimeto” on Aug. 5.