Nebraska wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone have been indefinitely suspended from all team activities, Husker receivers coach Troy Walters announced Wednesday.
The redshirt freshmen will not take part in any team activities, Walters said, and the issue will be handled "in-house." Walters declined to comment further on the matter.
As of Wednesday afternoon, both remained enrolled at UNL and on the team's roster, per online records.
Hunt, a Palm Dale, California native, came out of spring ball in contention for a starting job at wide receiver, had a seemingly impressive training camp and talked with reporters as recently as last week. However, when Nebraska released its depth chart Monday, he was not among the nine receivers listed.
Hunt last season appeared in two games (Troy on Sept. 15 and Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 27) and was on the Huskers' travel roster for all five road games.
“We’ve got big goals for ourselves, but we know we have to be a team to get those goals," Hunt told reporters last week.
Legrone, an Atlanta native, entered the fall around fourth on Sean Beckton's depth chart at tight end, working behind junior Jack Stoll and sophomores Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal. The 6-3, 245-pounder had an eight-yard catch against Bethune-Cookman and appeared in two other games.
"I just told (the tight ends) that right now he's not with us and we have no other comment from there," Beckton said. "I told them if anything comes up, I'll let them know, but right now we're going to prepare the guys in this room to go play."
