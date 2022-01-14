NU fiscal 2021 financial report shows $41.5 million revenue drop, driven by empty stadium in 2020

The 12-month span ending June 30 means that FY 2021 unfolded under former athletic director Bill Moos. His predecessor, Trev Alberts, complimented the work Moos and company did in steering NU through the most disruptive portion of the pandemic.

“I’m grateful that we came out very well,” Alberts told the Journal Star on Tuesday, before the report had been obtained by the Journal Star. “The reality is there’s a lot of universities that had to take out loans; we did not.

“You can only imagine what we were saved by was playing Big Ten football,” Alberts said of the shortened, fan-less 2020 season. “We didn’t have ticket revenue, but at least we got 80% of the television share money, which was critical to all of us. We came through it, and I give past leadership credit for that.”

Indeed, NU reported nearly $36 million in media rights, with the dominant share of that attributed to football. That number is less than the $43.9 million reported for FY 2020, but still accounts for 39% of the department’s revenue for the year. The department also reported $18.8 million in revenue from royalties, licensing, advertisement and sponsorships, a big number but well off the $27.6 million reported a year ago.