NU cornerback Quinton Newsome finds happiness in Lincoln, and may land a starting job soon

“Not that anybody has a job, nobody has a job yet, but Cam has played a lot of football,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “That other job is going to be an interesting one to see. Quinton has played reps and taken reps in the game. Now he’s got to go out and take that job. Somebody’s got to take that job. That job is not going to be given away because of the competition. There’s been years past where some jobs have kind of been given away just by the matter of there wasn’t a lot here or you were the oldest guy and there were a bunch of freshmen in the room.

“That job is not going to be given away. Somebody’s going to have to take it.”

Newsome counts his blessings that he’s able to learn from Taylor-Britt on a daily basis.

“Oh, it’s great,” Newsome said. “We work out together every day. We compete against each other every day. We just keep on making each other better and better, and I feel like we try to build off each other’s game. I’m just trying to take things from him because he’s more experienced than me.”

With 2020 senior corner Dicaprio Bootle moving on to a possible NFL career, Taylor-Britt, a seasoned veteran, seemingly has stepped comfortably into more of a leadership role.