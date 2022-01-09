NU coach Scott Frost tests positive for COVID-19, says he has only 'mild' symptoms

In addition, NU is expected to host several official visitors this coming weekend when the NCAA's recruiting dead period ends. Husker coaches are also slated to hit the road recruiting on a similar time frame.

UNL updated its COVID-19 protocols recently and, like many others, shortened its isolation time to a minimum of five days following a positive test. After the five-day minimum, Frost could return to work if he is fever-free and sees improvements in any other symptoms he may have, though he must continue to wear a mask around others after returning.

The university recently put a mask mandate in place for any indoor activity anyway, saying all people will be required to wear them indoors on campus "until further notice."

A five-day isolation from Sunday would allow Frost to be back in the office as recruits come to town on Friday.

“None of us wanted to start 2022 preparing for another surge of COVID-19. But, the Omicron variant has rapidly taken hold, and we need to take these actions to help ensure the safety of our campus community,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a Jan. 5 statement.