NU backs out of 12-year, $215 million media rights deal with JMI after late breakdown in negotiations

Nebraska's 12-year, $215 million deal with JMI Sports to handle its multimedia rights operation fell through late in the process and will no longer happen.

NU athletic director Trev Alberts acknowledged the development in a Thursday morning statement, saying, "We have been working closely with JMI’s leadership team on final details of the proposed contract. However, we were not able to come to an agreement on the final terms of the contract, so we have removed the proposal from the agenda of next week’s Board of Regents meeting."

In a statement, JMI president Erik Judson affirmed that it was Nebraska's side that decided to break off the negotiations.

“After an accelerated negotiation period to complete a $215 million multimedia rights agreement with a $200 million guarantee, the University of Nebraska and JMI Sports were unsuccessful in reaching an agreement that delivered necessary assurances each party needed for the partnership to be successful," Judson said in a statement provided to the Journal Star. "Given that we could not resolve all important contract language within the designated time frame, Nebraska Athletics has decided to end the negotiations.

"Trev Alberts and his team are exceptional people who are true professionals that care deeply for the University of Nebraska. It was our great pleasure working closely with them to bring this partnership to fruition. The University of Nebraska is an incredible institution with a brand and athletic history in the top tier of college athletics. It is our hope that JMI Sports has a chance to reengage with Nebraska Athletics in the future.”

The deal came close enough to being finalized that Alberts acknowledged the department's intent to ask the Regents for approval at next month's meeting several weeks ago. However, as a deadline approached this week in terms of getting the proposal on the agenda for the Regents, the sides could not get across the finish line together.

NU put its media rights back out for bidding after a year of running the operation in-house. That came after a long-term agreement with Learfield/IMG was not renewed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next move is not clear at this point, according to Alberts.

"We don’t anticipate bringing any additional proposal from JMI forward but will continue to evaluate short- and long-term options for our multi-media rights," he said in the statement. "We will make a decision that is in the best long-term interest of Nebraska to ensure that Husker Athletics is positioned for success in a changing collegiate athletics landscape.”

The partnership with JMI was set to begin July 1. A deal with another multimedia rights manager would have to come together very quickly in order to have a deal in place on that timeline. Otherwise, NU may decide the best option is to carry on with its in-house operation for another year and put the rights back out for bidding again in the coming months.

Part of the reason Alberts decided to bid the rights back out in the first place was because he felt the department was leaving potential revenue on the table by keeping the operation in-house beyond this summer.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.