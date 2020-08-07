NU athletics projects shortfall up to $100 million, provides season ticket holders options in letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska athletic department is preparing for a revenue shortfall of at least $40 million, and up to $100 million, Bill Moos wrote Friday in a letter to football season ticket holders.

Moos, the Husker athletic director, said in the letter that capacity decisions for football games at Memorial Stadium will be finalized later this month, but the athletic department is waiving its no-refund policy because it knows some people will not feel comfortable attending games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are three options for ticket holders who don't wish to attend games this season:

* Convert their 2020 payment into a credit for the 2021 football season, with an incentive of receiving up to 30 priority points for purchasing tickets to future bowl games or to road games from Nebraska's allotment

* Request a full refund, but retaining the opportunity to renew tickets for 2021

* Donate their 2020 payment to the new "Day-by-Day" campaign, which aims to "help offset the financial hardship" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the letter.