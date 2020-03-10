NU Athletics, Opendorse team up to maximize value of social media brands for Husker players

“We believe social media is at the core of this next frontier for player development,” Frost said. “There’s an opportunity for our players that transcends compensation today -- we as coaches and leaders can provide our student-athletes the tools to maximize their future value while they’re competing for the University of Nebraska.

“Regardless of what change comes in (name, image and likeness) legislation, we want every Nebraska athlete to be prepared with the blueprint for success beyond the field. With Ready Now and the unrivaled passion of the Husker fanbase, I believe a current student-athlete’s brand can be considerably more valuable at Nebraska.”

The passion for Nebraska Athletics extends well beyond the football field. The Nebraska volleyball program has led the nation in attendance for the past seven years, and members of the volleyball program are among the most prominent and recognizable student-athletes on campus.