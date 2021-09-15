NU athletics getting into group licensing with athletes as latest move on NIL front

The next frontier for the University of Nebraska and its college athletes in the name, image and likeness game is group licensing.

The school announced a deal Wednesday with The Brandr Group, which is helping college athletes collectively use their NIL along and co-brand with the university's official logos and school marks.

This means, for example, that you may soon be able to buy a football jersey with Adrian Martinez's name on it or a volleyball sweatshirt with Lexi Sun's name and number and the athletes, along with the school, would earn a percentage of the proceeds.

“There’s been a great deal of change in college athletics the past few months, but one thing that hasn’t changed is Nebraska’s commitment to serving and supporting our student-athletes, and this partnership with The Brandr Group is the latest example of that pledge,” NU athletic director Trev Alberts said in a news release announcing the partnership. “The Brandr Group will empower our student-athletes to elevate their personal brands, as well as the broader Husker brand. This group licensing agreement enables our student-athletes to benefit financially from their NIL through opportunities like jersey sales, video games and trading cards, while also creating merchandise and unique engagements our fans will treasure.”