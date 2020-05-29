NU athletic department outlines protocols for athletes to return to voluntary workouts

The Nebraska athletic department Friday outlined the steps Husker athletes will take as voluntary workouts get underway starting June 1.
Football, volleyball, men's and women's basketball and women's soccer will be the first Husker teams to return to campus, with additional teams beginning workouts "in a phased approach in the coming weeks," according to a news release from the university.
The plan was developed by an expansive athletic department committee that included staff members from NU senior administration, football, athletic medicine, strength and conditioning, sport psychology, nutrition, facilities, event management, compliance, equipment and the Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab.
"The plan we have developed is done with the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as our top priority," Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in the news release. "We have strict protocol that will involve quarantines, testing and detailed cleaning and safety measures. The guidelines we have in place will be strictly followed as our student-athletes return to prepare for their upcoming seasons."
Athletes will be required to meet multiple benchmarks before they can even begin working out:
* Athletes coming from outside of Lincoln will quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours upon returning to the city, either in off-campus housing if living by themselves, or in a designated on-campus dorm.
* After the initial quarantine, each athlete will take a required COVID-19 test and must return a confirmed negative result before being allowed access to any of NU's facilities.
* If an athlete tests positive, that athlete must remain at his or her residence, and then must test negative twice before completing the self-isolation period. One football player has previously tested positive for COVID-19 and gone through the protocol, a NU official confirmed.
Other steps in the program that had been previously revealed were confirmed with Friday's news:
* Athletes will have daily symptom checks and have their temperature taken before entering any NU facility, and once cleared, will wear a wristband to show they have been medically cleared.
* No locker room access will be allowed. Athletes will only be cleared to access areas of NU's facilities related to participating in voluntary workouts.
It's a slow, careful, intricate start. But it is a start. And if Nebraska's plan works, it could provide a blueprint on how to take the next step, whatever that step may be.
