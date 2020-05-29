NU athletic department outlines protocols for athletes to return to voluntary workouts

* After the initial quarantine, each athlete will take a required COVID-19 test and must return a confirmed negative result before being allowed access to any of NU's facilities.

* If an athlete tests positive, that athlete must remain at his or her residence, and then must test negative twice before completing the self-isolation period. One football player has previously tested positive for COVID-19 and gone through the protocol, a NU official confirmed.

Other steps in the program that had been previously revealed were confirmed with Friday's news:

* Athletes will have daily symptom checks and have their temperature taken before entering any NU facility, and once cleared, will wear a wristband to show they have been medically cleared.

* No locker room access will be allowed. Athletes will only be cleared to access areas of NU's facilities related to participating in voluntary workouts.

It's a slow, careful, intricate start. But it is a start. And if Nebraska's plan works, it could provide a blueprint on how to take the next step, whatever that step may be.

