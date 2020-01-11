NU assistant Fisher receives hefty raise in wake of SEC offer; Held also gets big salary bump

Held also played a lead role in landing four-star wide receiver Omar Manning from Kilgore (Texas) Junior College, regarded as perhaps the most important piece of a class that's ranked 18th by Rivals and 20th by 247Sports.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently signed a two-year contract extension, pushing his deal through Dec. 31, 2026. His base salary remained at $5 million.

On Dec. 18, when Frost announced members of Nebraska's class of 2020, he heaped praise on Fisher, who's done most of his recruiting work in his native Florida. He was key in recruiting the four defensive backs from the state who just signed with the Huskers: Ronald Delancy, Jaiden Francois, Henry Gray and Tamon Lynum.

Fisher also played a leading role in securing two other Floridians: inside linebacker Keyshawn Greene and receiver Marcus Fleming.

“I have to tell you, every year there’s a superstar on our staff in recruiting," Frost said last month. "This year, (Fisher is) one of the top guys. He has a lot of relationships down in Florida from his time there, both in north Florida where he grew up and down south where he’s recruited for a long time.