NU assistant coach Tuioti sees signing ceremony from parent's perspective

“We now have two favorite college teams,” the coach said.

Conflicts with Nebraska football will likely keep the coach from seeing any of his son’s games in person, “but his mom will be there,” said Tuioti, who just finished his first season with the Huskers. “It will be an easy pick for which game she’ll be going to on Saturdays.”

Tony Tuioti has coached his son ever since he started playing football, and he says it will be an adjustment for him having Teivis 1,400 miles away. Teivis spent his freshman year of high school in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where his father was the director of player personnel for the Wolverines. He was then in Berkeley, California, as a sophomore and junior when his father was on staff at Cal before playing his senior year at Southeast.

“Since he was a freshman, we’ve talked about how cool it would be to be in the same room and be able to coach him in college,” Tony Tuioti said. “Just because he’s at another school doesn’t mean I can’t help him out with whatever he needs.

“We always felt it was important for him to find himself, blaze his own path and be able to grow and expand as a young man on his own,” he added. “That’s more important than anything else, and that’s why we’re excited for today.”