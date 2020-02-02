NU adds preferred walk-on kicker/punter to Class of 2020

Nebraska on Sunday added a kicker/punter to its Class of 2020.
Tyler Crawford, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, announced via Twitter that he's joining the Husker football team as a preferred walk-on. He'll be eligible to compete next season.
In 11 games this past season, Crawford punted 28 times for an average of 38.0 yards and made 42 of 43 extra points. He was 4-for-7 on field goals with a long of 39 yards. Of his 65 kickoffs, 44 went for touchbacks.
According to Chris Sailer Kicking, Crawford is the 55th-ranked kicker and 84th-ranked punter in the Class of 2020.
Nebraska has five other kickers on the roster: Barret Pickering, Matt Waldoch, Dylan Jorgensen, Gabe Heins and Chase Contreraz. The Huskers lost starting punter Isaac Armstrong to graduation, but return William Przystup and Grant Detlefsen.