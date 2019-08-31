Maurice Washington didn’t play until the third quarter of Nebraska’s season-opening 35-21 win over South Alabama because of a half-game suspension, head coach Scott Frost confirmed Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NU officials, which Frost said included football staff, “administration and campus,” arrived at that conclusion over the course of Thursday evening and Friday.
Washington is facing two charges — one a felony — in a California court, but will play for now, Frost said.
“We won’t consider any conditional discipline for him until the matter is completely adjudicated,” Frost added. “The plan was to sit him in the first half and play him in the second. He’ll play going forward, and I won’t have any other comment about it until it’s adjudicated in California.”
Frost left open the possibility that Washington, a San Jose, California native, could face additional punishment after the matter is settled in the Santa Clara County Superior Court.
Washington provided a spark for NU’s lethargic offense in the second half, rushing for 39 yards on six carries.
Washington’s next court appearance in California is Wednesday morning, but it is slated to be a continuation of the preliminary examination process only. Washington has not even entered a formal plea to the court so far. After traveling to California one time in the process, Washington has otherwise appeared remotely from attorney John C. Ball’s office in Lincoln. It was not immediately clear if Washington would be traveling back to California this week.
High snaps a concern: Redshirt freshman center Cameron Jurgens had one snap sail well over sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez’s head on Saturday and several others that went high enough that Martinez had to either jump or adjust to catch the ball.
“We’ve had a few issues here and there, but nothing like last year and nothing like what I saw today,” Frost said. “Whether that’s (because it was) the first time playing, I don’t know, but we’re going to work to get it clean.”
Jurgens played the first half and fellow redshirt freshman Will Farniok played the second, though 49 of NU’s 66 snaps came in the first half.
Jurgens became the first freshman center to start a game for Nebraska since the NCAA reinstituted the freshman eligibility rule in 1972.
Frost said the plan all along was for Jurgens and Farniok to each play and that Jurgens actually played more snaps than the staff anticipated during the week.
Dismuke discipline helped on Spielman return: Frost said junior safety Marquel Dismuke could have made a de-cleating hit on JD Spielman’s 76-yard punt return score, but he would have been at risk of drawing a penalty under the NCAA’s new blind-side block rule.
“We told our guys that a disciplined team is going to throw their hands up and shield and not get the penalty,” Frost said. “… Marquel did the right thing, and I was so excited for him. I went up to him on the bench because that was worth seven points for us.”
Dream comes true early for Jorgensen: Sophomore Barret Pickering suited up for Saturday’s game but did not play because of a “little tweak,” according to Frost.
“We decided to hold him out of this game,” the coach added.
That opened the door for walk-on freshman Dylan Jorgensen. A year ago, he was booting field goals across town at Seacrest Field. On Saturday, he was handling kickoff and place-kicking duties.
“It was amazing,” the Lincoln Southwest graduate said. “My first Tunnel Walk, going through the tunnel and seeing 90,000 people out there was insane and a dream come true, to be honest.”
Jorgensen connected on all five of his extra-point attempts, and his 31-yard field-goal attempt just before the break was blocked.
The drill helped with second-half stamina on Saturday.
“Just them (South Alabama) giving us that look, that was nothing,” Daniels added. “We practiced it, we experienced it, so when we were out there, we were comfortable.”
The Jaguars finished with a 34:13-25:47 advantage in time of possession, including 21:14-8:46 in the second half.
Davis’ first TD: Alex Davis experienced a first Saturday: His first touchdown in life.
The senior outside linebacker grew up playing basketball and didn’t turn to football until late in high school, so he never got many opportunities to score.
That changed on the first play of the fourth quarter on Saturday, thanks to a big hit by Cam Taylor-Britt, which popped the ball out of the hands of South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson deep in USA territory. The ball floated into the end zone.
“When I saw the ball in the end zone, I was like, ‘This is about to be a touchdown,’” Davis said. “I just grabbed it, fell on it, made sure we had it secured.
“I (saw) the quarterback neck-snapping and I was like, ‘That ball’s coming out,’ and sure enough, it did.”
Yards against hunger: Some good news about the NU offense Saturday. With 276 yards, the Huskers helped raise $5,520 in the fight against child hunger in Nebraska.
Through its Stronger Than Hunger campaign, Spreetail is donating $20 for every NU yard of offense this season. The funds will go to the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha and the Food Bank of Lincoln Child Hunger programs. Feeding America statistics show that more than 82,000 Nebraska children are struggling with hunger.
The Stronger Than Hunger campaign will continue throughout the regular season. For more information, visit www.strongerthanhunger.org.
