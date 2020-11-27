Notes: Wan'Dale Robinson's best outing of 2020; freshman Delancy in transfer portal; Mills out again

But the most noteworthy aspect: It was the first Nebraska sack against Iowa since 2016. Yes, you read that right.

An even rarer occurrence: Dicaprio Bootle has made a lot of plays in his time at Nebraska. He has played in all 41 games since his redshirt freshman season started in 2017. He’s started 28 games. He’s 10th in program history with 23 pass breakups.

But he never had an interception until Petras threw him one in the second quarter on a third-and-11.

“It felt good, you know? It’s something that was on my mind this offseason, just going out and getting the ball, getting my hands on the ball,” Bootle said. “It’s not even about me. Yeah, that’s my first, but it’s my first for the team. Just really trying to get the ball back to (the offense), set them up, get them a score and just being able to get the ball back in their hands and help them.”

Bootle’s interception turned into a Connor Culp field goal that got NU within 10-6 in the second quarter.

Delancy in transfer portal: Nebraska freshman defensive back Ronald Delancy entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal Friday, an NU spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star after the game.