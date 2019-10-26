Wan'Dale Robinson got hit hard. Then he got back up. He got hit hard again. Then got back up.
The Nebraska true freshman displayed his playing skills and his toughness in the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
No, Robinson doesn't play defense. But his head coach liked how the Lexington, Kentucky, native battled through some tough hits and represented the salute-to-the-Blackshirt jerseys.
"He wasn't 100%, either, and he went out and played like he was," head coach Scott Frost said. "He earned the right, even though he's not on defense, to wear a Blackshirt today. He's that kind of kid."
With Maurice Washington absent from the team, Robinson was again the focal point of the Huskers' offensive plans Saturday.
He finished with 28 total touches: 22 carries for 83 yards and six catches for 71. The 22 carries were a career high.
"Obviously with (Washington) going out a little bit, I expected however many touches they needed me to have," Robinson said. "I expected anything that they need me to do, I'm going to do no matter what the circumstances are. If they need me to carry it 30 times a game, I'll do it."
The last time Husker fans saw Robinson, he was being carted off at Minnesota on Oct. 13 after suffering a leg injury. He was ready to go Saturday.
Robinson didn't practice Monday or Tuesday, but returned in a limited role on Wednesday.
Mixing it up on offense: The bye week certainly gave Frost and the Husker offense some time to work in some new offensive wrinkles.
There were several in the first half, including a reverse pass that found the hands of sophomore quarterback Noah Vedral in the first quarter.
Robinson got the ball from Vedral, gave it to JD Spielman jetting in from the left side, and the junior wideout lofted a ball to Vedral along the Indiana sideline. The play went for 31 yards and set up the Huskers' second touchdown of the day.
Dedrick Mills helped move the chains on a fourth-down play in the first half. Vedral, pre-snap, looked to the sideline as if he was going to change the play and the ball was immediately snapped to Mills.
Nebraska also was picking up the pace with Vedral at quarterback (he left in the second quarter because of injury).
"It was just from the bye week," said Mills, who finished with 30 yards on eight carries. "The way we practice, we had good tempo. It was comfortable coming out and playing fast."
Indiana coach Tom Allen said the Hoosiers were frustrated by what the Huskers were throwing at them.
"Trick plays, I mean, tempo within the trick plays," Allen said. "By the time I was trying to figure out what happened in the last play, they did another one. They kind of got us on our heels, and that is tough."
NU finished with 514 total yards, its third-highest output of the season.
Changing the pace: Whether it was by design or by coincidence — Husker fans lean toward the latter — Indiana was able to disrupt the Huskers' offensive tempo throughout the game.
At least six times the Hoosiers were attended to for injuries, which stopped the Huskers from going fast.
The Memorial Stadium crowd voiced its displeasure in the form of boos.
"That hurts," Vedral said. "I don't really want to speak to that though because I don't know if those guys are really hurt. I think in sports you have to give those guys the benefit of the doubt, but it can hurt your tempo in a game like that with injuries and stoppages."
Husker QBs set record: Vedral and true freshman Luke McCaffrey combined to complete 20 of 23 passes. The 86.9 completion percentage is a school record (minimal of 15 attempts) bettering a 23-of-27 effort against Kansas in 1974.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Vedral was 14-for-16 for 201 yards. McCaffrey, who entered in the second quarter after Vedral got hurt, was 5-for-6 for 71 yards and a touchdown.
On the injury front: Nebraska had some good news in the injury department with the return of sophomore kicker Barret Pickering, who handled field goals and PATs but not kickoffs.
Junior right guard Boe Wilson left the game in the third quarter. He was replaced by Broc Bando, who has seen playing time in the past two games.
Senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels didn't play a lot in the second half because, "He was a little injured, too," Frost said. "He tried to gut it out, but he just wasn't full speed."
Second-quarter swings: Nebraska and Indiana each traded turnover-fueled momentum swings in the second quarter.
Nebraska, up 14-9, reached the Indiana 19 early in the quarter, but Vedral fumbled and Indiana's Allen Stallings scooped up the ball and returned it 68 yards before Vedral caught him from behind.
Indiana scored on the next play from 8 yards out, changing a potential 21-9 deficit to a 16-14 lead.
The Hoosiers appeared ready to pad the lead later in the quarter, but NU's Alex Davis got his hands on a bobbled pass for an interception. NU scored six plays later.
Spielman watch: Spielman has recorded a catch in 29 straight games, the fifth-longest streak in school history. He has had at least two catches in 28 games during that stretch.
The junior finished with five catches for 97 yards. He opened with a 45-yard reception from Vedral, which set up the Huskers' first score.
