Notes: Taylor-Britt tossed for targeting again; third-down woes; 'stinks' for seniors to go out with a loss

“A guy like him, who put so much into the game and is so passionate about the game, I'm sure that hurts him to have the game taken away from him,” senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said. “We just let him know (to) keep his head up and he'll be back.”

Rough end for seniors: Nebraska’s senior class is in a weird spot. At least some will likely return for the 2021 season, but some will not.

That made the postgame sting all the more acute for the group, which was recognized pregame on the field.

“It didn't really hit me before the game, but definitely after the game started and then especially at the end of the game, it really started to sit in,” senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann said. “You know guys have decisions to make. They’ve got to do what's best for their future. But, for all intents and purposes, that was our last game, and it stinks.”

NU says wind not a factor: The wind blew briskly out of the north on Saturday, but head coach Scott Frost and junior quarterback Adrian Martinez insisted it didn’t affect the way the Husker offense operated.