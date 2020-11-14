Notes: Robinson steps up at RB; Betts' first 'wow' moment; PSU's QB run game; returns and absences

In all, Penn State ran for 245 yards and 4.7 yards per attempt.

Slowing Dotson: Nittany Lions receiver Jahan Dotson came in as one of the offensive bright spots for James Franklin’s team, but he had just two catches for 27 yards on seven targets.

“We just really focused on him during the week,” junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said. “We had some young guys imitate the things that he does at receiver just so we could get used to it. We felt like, when he slows down, just go ahead and get on him right now because he has that speed to stack and get on top of you and make those big plays.”

Taylor-Britt gave particular credit to redshirt freshman Demariyon Houston’s scout-team work.

“He’s a fast guy, track guy, and that makes us better with him running full speed,” he said.

Chinander in the box: One major change Nebraska has made this season: Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is calling games from the box instead of the sideline. His players think it’s making a difference.