Notes: Robinson shows why he's 'one of our best'; Blackshirts stout against the run; Mills makes return

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska figured it was only a matter of time before sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson got going this year, and he’s done just that the past couple of weeks.
He turned in his best performance of the season on Saturday against Purdue, catching nine passes for 114 yards. It could have been even more than that, but he had at least one big play negated by a penalty.
Over the past two weeks, Robinson has 18 catches and 26 overall offensive touches for 236 yards.
“He’s one of our best if not the best playmaker on our offense. That was a big point of emphasis for myself, (offensive coordinator) Matt Lubick, Luke McCaffrey, obviously, (head coach Scott) Frost," quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "We know the type of player he is and we kind of came to the conclusion that he deserved more opportunities.
“I was going to take it upon myself and everybody in the quarterback room to get him some more touches.”
Five of Robinson’s catches Saturday came on third downs. He worked extensively underneath Purdue’s defense, but he also was able to turn in a couple of chunk plays.
On the season, Robinson is up to 39 catches for 341 yards and 508 total yards of offense (84.7 per game).
“It was good to finally kind of get going again,” Robinson said. “Defenses had kind of really been taking everything away from me (earlier in the season).”
A halted train: Nebraska held Purdue to minus-2 rushing yards on the day, an eye-popping number.
Sure, the Boilermakers only ran it 17 times, but it was still the first time the Blackshirts have held a team to negative rushing yards overall since a minus-21 outing against Michigan in 2013.
The Huskers have stacked their two best performances against the rush the past two weeks. Iowa managed just 129 on Nov. 27, which was the defense’s best outing before Saturday.
According to NU officials, it’s the sixth-fewest rushing yards Nebraska has ever allowed in a road game.
Money down improvement: While we’re on the subject of defensive improvements, Nebraska has also been dramatically better on third downs the past two weeks.
Eight days after holding Iowa to 4-of-14, Nebraska yielded just three to the Boilermakers in 13 chances. The two late stops clearly had a big impact, but perhaps most impressive was a late second-quarter sequence when Purdue had a second-and-1 and the Blackshirts stopped running back Zander Horvath for no gain, no gain and then minus-1 on fourth-and-2.
“We knew what was coming, and that obviously helped us out,” senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said. “Up front we felt like we had an advantage, for sure. … It definitely shows the improvement we’ve made over the past years.”
Farmer injured pregame: Nebraska had to deal with an apparent injury before the game even started. Redshirt freshman Myles Farmer went down with what Frost confirmed after the game was a right ankle injury.
Trainers put an air cast around Farmer's leg below his knee and a staffer was putting pressure on the area around his right ankle as he was transported off the field in a cart to a waiting ambulance.
“I really like his approach to the game, who he is as a player and a person,” Frost said. “We’ll have to evaluate it a little bit more when we get back to Lincoln.”
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was down with Farmer, holding his hand while the trainers put the cast on and prepared to load him into the cart.
Silence is bliss: Here’s a topic nobody asked about in Nebraska’s postgame interviews: errant snaps.
That’s because sophomore center Cameron Jurgens didn’t have any glaring problems getting the ball to Martinez against Purdue. He did have one snap to redshirt freshman McCaffrey that was a little bit high, but McCaffrey pulled it down without issue.
Mills’ return helps NU: Senior running back Dedrick Mills’ numbers from Saturday — 16 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown — weren’t dominant or anything, but you can bet Frost and the Huskers were happy to have him back.
Mills returned to the lineup for the first time since being injured early in a Nov. 14 win over Penn State with a touchdown run on his first carry. After that, he did mostly grunt work.
Freshman running back Marvin Scott made the trip but did not play after he was removed from last week’s game after taking a hit to the head. Redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson and walk-on Cooper Jewett each got one carry and Robinson had two, but other than that, Mills and Martinez handled the bulk of Nebraska’s rushing attack.
Betts, Falck coming on: Nebraska hasn’t got a ton of production from its receivers in the passing game behind Robinson, but freshman Zavier Betts and senior walk-on Levi Falck continue to show signs of making progress.
They each had career highs Saturday with five catches apiece, Betts for 39 yards and Falck for 36.
Neither had a play longer than Betts’ 13-yard catch-and-run on an easy underneath pitch-and-catch, but both seem to be increasingly dependable options.
Turnover free: Among the best stats for Nebraska’s offense was a big ol’ zero. As in, zero turnovers. That marked the first time in six games this season the Huskers did not give the ball away and the first turnover-free outing since Oct. 12, 2019, at Minnesota.
That means Nebraska had turned it over in 10 straight games before Saturday.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
