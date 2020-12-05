Notes: Robinson shows why he's 'one of our best'; Blackshirts stout against the run; Mills makes return

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska figured it was only a matter of time before sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson got going this year, and he’s done just that the past couple of weeks.

He turned in his best performance of the season on Saturday against Purdue, catching nine passes for 114 yards. It could have been even more than that, but he had at least one big play negated by a penalty.

Over the past two weeks, Robinson has 18 catches and 26 overall offensive touches for 236 yards.

“He’s one of our best if not the best playmaker on our offense. That was a big point of emphasis for myself, (offensive coordinator) Matt Lubick, Luke McCaffrey, obviously, (head coach Scott) Frost," quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "We know the type of player he is and we kind of came to the conclusion that he deserved more opportunities.

“I was going to take it upon myself and everybody in the quarterback room to get him some more touches.”

Five of Robinson’s catches Saturday came on third downs. He worked extensively underneath Purdue’s defense, but he also was able to turn in a couple of chunk plays.

On the season, Robinson is up to 39 catches for 341 yards and 508 total yards of offense (84.7 per game).