Notes: OL shuffle produces mixed results; Farmer's big first half; need more Wan'Dale; not-so-special teams

Wind certainly played a factor, but the Huskers averaged just 27.8 net yards on five punt attempts. Walk-on William Przystup had two 30-yard punts downed, had a 39-yarder go into the end zone for a touchback on a punt from plus field position and was better on a 47-yarder that Riley Lees returned 8 yards.

The killer was a 56-yard boomer in the fourth quarter that Lees returned 36 yards after he split a pair of the first Nebraska players in coverage and then raced up the right side.

The Huskers also gave up a 36-yard kick return to open the second half and senior kicker Connor Culp made two field goals but missed his third attempt, from 38 yards.

Production from the youngsters: If you want a bright side, here it is.

Nebraska freshman receiver Marcus Fleming finished with a team-best 75 receiving yards on five catches in his most extensive action yet. Fellow freshman Zavier Betts made his first two catches back-to-back, a 5-yarder and a 13-yarder, in the fourth quarter.

Freshman running back Marvin Scott was the No. 2 back with Ronald Thompkins not on the trip and ran three times for 14 yards.

At one point, NU had Fleming, Scott and freshman receiver Alante Brown all on the field at the same time.