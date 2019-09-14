Nebraska's secondary appeared to have suffered another blow early in the second quarter of Saturday's Nebraska-Northern Illinois game when safety Cam Taylor-Britt left the game holding his right shoulder.
The injury came on a third-down catch by Northern Illinois' Daniel Crawford, who turned upfield and collided with Taylor-Britt near midfield.
The sophomore was in immediate pain. After being tended to by trainers, Taylor-Britt made his way to the locker room, holding his shoulder and with a towel over his head.
Taylor-Britt was emerging as a key piece in Erik Chinander's defense. He took on a bigger role after junior starter Deontai Williams went down with a shoulder injury against South Alabama. Williams was seen Saturday with his left arm in a protected sling. He recently had surgery and is likely out for the season.
Left tackle Brenden Jaimes left early in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound junior suffered an apparent left leg injury and had to be helped off by two Husker staff members. He did not return to the game and was replaced by sophomore Broc Bando.
Senior Eric Lee and junior Marquel Dismuke played at the safety spots after Taylor-Britt's exit.
"A couple different DBs came in and did some good things and Quinton Newsome is getting closer to being ready to play a lot for us," NU coach Scott Frost said. "We hope these (injuries) aren't serious but if we're going to have anybody miss any time, then the next guy needs to step up."
Running back Maurice Washington was "bumped up a little bit," Frost said, which is why the sophomore did not play a lot in the second half.
Huskers get Noa going: After zero catches — and very few targets — through two games, Nebraska wanted to get Kanawai Noa more involved in the offense.
The Huskers delivered on that promise.
The graduate transfer from Cal was targeted on the game's second play, and he caught his first pass as a Husker later on the drive.
Noa's biggest play came just before halftime when he hauled in a 27-yard touchdown in the back corner of the end zone with 5 seconds remaining.
Noa was originally ruled out, but replay showed he got his left foot down, and the call was reversed.
The senior was targeted six times, second most on the team, and finished with three catches for 51 yards.
"Kanawai is one of my favorite kids," Frost said. "He's a pro about how he comes to work every day."
Frost said Noa was slowed by injury during fall camp.
"We're starting to slowly find a rhythm, including Kanawai," Frost said. "I thought we played with better pace and tempo today. The execution was a little better and the more of these guys on offense play together, the better."
Mills shows potential: Junior Dedrick Mills had his best game as a Husker, rushing for 116 yards on 11 carries.
He had a 61-yard run and then fumbled on the next play. But he bounced back and scored on a 24-yard run in the second quarter.
"Apart from (the fumble), I thought Dedrick made a huge step in the right direction," Frost said. "I think you saw a little more of the things that we were seeing as coaches in camp in a lot of different ways on offense."
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Frost said Mills did a good job being patient.
A cleaner game: Outside of the special team miscues and the Mills fumble, Nebraska played a clean game.
The Huskers had only one penalty, and it didn't come until 57 minutes into the game. NU had 14 penalties through its first two games.
"It was a lot closer to a cleaner game," Frost said. "We still got to execute better on offense when we get chances, particularly when we get turnovers. But … I give a lot of credit to (Northern Illinois). They're a really disruptive defense just because of the nature of defense they play — twisting and stunting and banging."
Stalbird's rise: Redshirt freshman Isaiah Stalbird made a big impact in the first half, blocking two punts. He also played on defense late with the game in hand, getting snaps at safety.
The walk-on from Kearney may not be a walk-on for a long time.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
"Isaiah is going to be one of those poster boys for our walk-on program like Nebraska's used to having," Frost said. "If he stays on the track he's on, I anticipate he won't be a walk-on for too long. He's got to keep earning it, but he's been good on defense, he's been good on special teams and we're glad he's on our team."
Allen with big plays: He didn't have gaudy numbers on the stat sheet, but sophomore tight end Austin Allen had a hand in some key plays for the Huskers.
The Aurora graduate jumped on the ball after the Huskers blocked an NIU field goal in the first quarter, and he stopped NIU punter Matt Ference a yard short of a first down on a fake punt attempt later in the half.
In the third quarter, Allen jumped on a fumble after Jack Stoll hauled in a 27-yard pass deep in Northern Illinois territory. The Huskers scored four plays later to take a 37-8 lead.
Quick addition to the 20 club: Adrian Martinez recorded his 19th and 20th career touchdown passes during the first half against the Huskies. The sophomore, 14 games into his career, became the 13th Husker to reach 20 career touchdown passes. Freshman tracker: Several Husker freshmen made their career debuts on Saturday night.
Wide receiver Darien Chase played throughout the game, while right tackle Bryce Benhart and running back Rahmir Johnson made their debuts in the fourth quarter.
Chase made his first catch in the fourth quarter, a 13-yard gain from Noah Vedral.
Fellow freshman wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, outside linebacker Garrett Nelson and cornerback Newsome all played for the third straight game, while freshman defensive back Noa Pola-Gates played for the second straight game.
Defensive back Myles Farmer also made his debut.
Freshmen can play in up to four games and still retain a redshirt year.
Fashion note: Nebraska wore black shoes for the first time this year. For the first time in the Frost era, the Huskers also were not donning the area codes on the helmets. Instead the front of the helmet spelled HUSKERS.
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) gets tackled by Northern Illinois' Vinny Labus in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska cornerback Braxton Clark (17) intercepts a ball in front of teammate Ben Stille (95) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) in action in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois' Matt Lorbeck (9) on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska offensive lineman Brendan Jaimes (76) is walked off the field by the training staff after a fourth quarter injury on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska offensive lineman Brendan Jaimes (76) is tended to by the training staff after a fourth quarter injury on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/12/2019 - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in action in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lincoln East High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) rushes against Northern Illinois in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 9/14/2019 - The Husker Scarlet Dance Team performs during a game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 9/14/2019 - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) tries to avoid a tackle from Northern Illinois' Vinny Labus (50) on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 9/14/2019 - Nebraska outside linebacker Jojo Domann (13) (right) tackles Northern Illinois' Jordan Nettles (28) on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 9/14/2019 - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost high-fives fans before a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 9/14/2019 - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost shown on the field before a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Northern Illinois Nebraska
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/12/2019 - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in action in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lincoln East High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) hands the ball off to running back Brayden Miller (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) hands the ball off to running back Brayden Miller (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws under pressure from Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) runs away from Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
Nebraska's defensive lineman Carlos Davis (96) sacks Norhtern Illinois' Ross Bowers (12) on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez celebrates scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska fans in the student section do the wave in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) dives into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown run against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska fans wave their arms during the second half of an NCAA college football game following a touchdown against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska fans wave their arms during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock talks on his headset during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs past Northern Illinois safety Adam Buirge, bottom, for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs past Northern Illinois safety Adam Buirge, bottom, for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws under pressure from Northern Illinois linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past a tackle-attempt by Northern Illinois defensive tackle Jack Heflin (98) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock walks the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) runs for a touchdown ahead of Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23), during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) runs for a touchdown against Northern Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) runs for a touchdown against Northern Illinois, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis, bottom right, sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
NU Football vs. N. Illinois, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 9/14/2019 - Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor (5) (center) is attended to after getting injured on a play during a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels (79) and Will Honas (3) tackle Northern Illinois' Marcus Jones (21) in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Lane McCallum (48) kicks an extra-point as Isaac Armstrong (8) holds in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (top) and Austin Allen (11) tackle Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference on a first-quarter fake punt on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour (37) and Eli Sullivan (30) celebrate the Huskers' blocked punt in the first quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver JD Spielman (10) breaks away for a first down against Northern Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and the Huskers sideline watch the action against Northern Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois' running back Tre Harbison (22) is brought down by Nebraska's Khalil Davis and Mo Barry (7) in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois' Trayshon Foster reaches out for a ball fumbled by the Huskers in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) gets tackled by Northern Illinois Jalen McKie-Bey (23) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) watches as Huskers' cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) gets worked on by the training staff in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) catches a pass as he's defended by Northern Illinois' Marcus Childers (15) in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores on a second-quarter run against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches a playback video during a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong (98) kicks on an extra-point try against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (left) fumbles the ball to Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) (right) moves the ball down the field on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver JD Spielman (10) misses a pass as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie (23) is right behind him on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) scores a touchdown during a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) rushes for a second-quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) recovers the punt blocked by Isiah Stalbird in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference (36) gets his punt blocked in the first quarter by Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird (right) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The ball was recovered by the Nebraska's Austin Allen.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) rushes for a first-quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver Kanawai Noa (bottom) holds the ball aloft after scoring a touchdown on a pass from Adrian Martinez as he was defended by Jalen McKie-Bey (23) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores a touchdown as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie (23) tackles him in the end zone during the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates with running back Maurice Washington after Washington scored a touchdown in the second quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) scores a touchdown as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie trails him on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) makes a pass during Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) carries the ball against Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) cannot hold on to a pass in the end zone in front of Northern Illinois safety Marshe Terry (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois running back Tre Harbison (22) is tackled by Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Football recruits stand on the field before Saturday's football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Quarterback recruit Pete Costelli stands on the sideline before Saturday's football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) chats with Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock before playing Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) warms up before playing an game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost follows warmups before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers warms up before Saturday's game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) warms up before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, gets a hug from Huskers head coach Scott Frost during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, gets a hug from Huskers head coach Scott Frost during a pregame ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) talks with his brother Steve prior to the Northern Illinois game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, throws the bones during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Alex Henery (left) and Jay Foreman, members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame were recognized during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) hugs his brother Steve prior to the Northern Illinois game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Hager Kermmoade of Oxford poses for a portrait decked out in Husker gear before Saturday's football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Fans wait for Husker football players to arrive before a football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) participates in the Unity Walk before Saturday's football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (center) during the Unity Walk before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Lori Anderson of Seward (right) records the Unity Walk before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
A member of Nebraska's marching band sits on another member's shoulders while the band plays before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or
cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.