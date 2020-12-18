Notes: After rough first play, Blackshirts negate the Knights

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Nebraska’s offense got most of the attention in the second half against Rutgers, but make no mistake about it, this game isn’t won without the clamps applied by the Blackshirts on Friday night.
Rutgers’ first play went for 50 yards when Artur Sitkowski hit Bo Melton for a big pass play down the middle.
The rest of the night? The Scarlet Knights managed just eight first downs and 202 yards.
The Blackshirts did it without a whole lot in the way of help, too. Nebraska’s four turnovers and repeated poor coverage on kickoffs helped deliver Rutgers a stunning 20-yard advantage in starting field position (own 40 to own 20). Still, the defense surrendered one touchdown on a fourth-and-1 run fit bust, and a pair of early-game field goals.
That’s it.
That long bomb and that (31)-yard run they had for a touchdown, those plays, when you eliminate those, that’s when you become an elite defense," sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said. … "I’m really happy. It’s a team game, we keep each other in it. You feed off each other and you get momentum together."
Junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt delivered the biggest play of the night when he rose high to intercept quarterback Johnny Langan and thwart a drive midway through the fourth quarter. The Husker offense ran the final 7 minutes, 35 seconds off the clock from there.
"Big-time players show up in big-time games and I feel like this was a big-time game," Taylor-Britt said. "They called my number and I just had to make a play."
The Huskers allowed just two first downs in 13 tries for Rutgers, continuing a complete turnaround this year. After allowing 34 in 63 tries through the first four games (54%), Nebraska has surrendered just 13 of 53 in the four games since for a 26.5% rate.
Special-teams blunders: It was another bad night on the special-teams front for the Huskers.
Nebraska gave up a kick return touchdown, a fake punt first down on a play that looked just like the one Illinois converted earlier this year, and allowed Rutgers to start with average field position of its 40.
The kick return, a 99-yarder to the Big Ten's return specialist of the year Aron Cruikshank — he returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska last year, too, when he played for Wisconsin, was the biggest mistake.
"We didn’t decide to kick it there," Frost said of kicking it deep where Cruikshank could return it. "He had a touchdown against us a year ago. Our plan was not to kick it to him, we wanted to kick away from him. That wasn’t working out, we were sky kicking it and giving them too good of field position. We wanted to kick it deep away from him."
NU's defense, though, continually answered the bell.
"It’s hard to overcome four turnovers, a fake punt and a kick return touchdown," Frost said. "I don’t know if anyone in the country has done that this year."
An unlikely punt: Maybe the best punt of the season goes to … quarterback Adrian Martinez. He pooch-punted a ball in the first quarter that got a good hop and rolled over an unsuspecting Rutgers defense.
Sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson made a diving play to keep the ball from going into the end zone and NU downed the ball at the 2-yard line.
Two of Nebraska’s offensive regulars making a heck of a special-teams play. Apropos, maybe, for a mid-December, Friday night football.
That, as it turns out, was about the only thing that went well for Nebraska in the special-teams department on this night.
No Vedral for Rutgers: The reunion was not to be in 2020, apparently.
Former Nebraska quarterback and Wahoo native Noah Vedral had his former team on the schedule two different times this year, but in the end did not get to play against it.
First, the 10-game conference schedule proposed by the league, which had Nebraska opening here, got scrapped.
Then Vedral was injured on what looked like a dirty hit last week against Maryland. That kept him from being able to play against his former teammates and coaches Friday.
Husker absentees: Nebraska was without three regular contributors in addition to McCaffrey being unavailable for health reasons.
Sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer did not make the trip. He suffered an apparent head injury in last week’s loss to Minnesota. The Lincoln North Star graduate had been a regular starter for NU this year. Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich made his first career start next to senior inside linebacker Will Honas in his place.
Henrich played well in relief. Last week, he played around 60 snaps and finished with nine tackles. In his first career start Friday night, he finished with a team-best 12.
A bright future for the Omaha Burke graduate.
Freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts also did not make the trip. The Bellevue West graduate entered the weekend third on the team with 131 receiving yards on 12 catches. He had one touchdown, a 45-yarder earlier in the season.
Starting punter William Przystup missed his second straight game. In his place, freshman walk-on Tyler Crawford made his first career start.
Wan'Dale the warrior: Wan'Dale Robinson finally scored his first touchdown of the season Friday. The reward was a crushing blow in the end zone that left him lying on the turf momentarily and led to a trip to Nebraska's sideline medical tent.
But the sophomore dynamo delivered, and later caught a touchdown pass on the way to another productive night.
Frost said Robinson suffered a rib bruise on his touchdown run, "and man he battled."
His quarterback had praise as well.
"He’s a stud. We’re very fortunate to have him. I know it, the coaches know it, and the guys really do appreciate him," Martinez said. "He shows a ton a heart, he battles through injuries, he’s a tough dude — one of the toughest guys on our team, I believe."
