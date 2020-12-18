Notes: After rough first play, Blackshirts negate the Knights

"Big-time players show up in big-time games and I feel like this was a big-time game," Taylor-Britt said. "They called my number and I just had to make a play."

The Huskers allowed just two first downs in 13 tries for Rutgers, continuing a complete turnaround this year. After allowing 34 in 63 tries through the first four games (54%), Nebraska has surrendered just 13 of 53 in the four games since for a 26.5% rate.

Special-teams blunders: It was another bad night on the special-teams front for the Huskers.

Nebraska gave up a kick return touchdown, a fake punt first down on a play that looked just like the one Illinois converted earlier this year, and allowed Rutgers to start with average field position of its 40.

The kick return, a 99-yarder to the Big Ten's return specialist of the year Aron Cruikshank — he returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska last year, too, when he played for Wisconsin, was the biggest mistake.