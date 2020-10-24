Notes: A 'normal' Saturday in empty stadium; rotation on the OL; progress against the run

Meanwhile, juco defensive lineman Jordon Riley made the trip, according to the Husker Sports' broadcast pregame, but is injured did not play.

Killer penalties: Nebraska felt the sting of untimely penalties at several junctures. Not just the two targeting fouls that saw half of the starting secondary ejected, and not just the delay of game that helped stall a key second-quarter drive before it even began.

A procedure penalty on walk-on Wyatt Liewer turned second-and-1 into second-and-6. A holding call on second-and-2 on senior Matt Farniok essentially ended the first half. On it went, to the tune of eight infractions for 90 total yards.

"If you get penalties in a drive, it's going to kill your drive and kill your momentum," Farniok said. "And we've got to fix that."

Completions, but ... : On the day, Nebraska quarterbacks completed 16 of 20 passes, or 80%. That, of course, is an excellent rate.

The issue? The Huskers couldn't get much going down the field. NU's longest completion was 26 yards to junior tight end Austin Allen on a nicely designed, short throw in which Allen ran the first part of his route behind the line of scrimmage.