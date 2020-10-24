Notes: A 'normal' Saturday in empty stadium; rotation on the OL; progress against the run

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The socially distanced group of reporters in the press box at Ohio Stadium chuckled as the public address announcer paused for drama.
Saturday’s attendance at the venerable Horseshoe, drumroll please ... 1,344.
That included everybody. The players, the coaches, their families, the staff working and reporters.
It was, by far, the smallest crowd in Ohio Stadium history, the PA man said, though he admitted he hadn’t looked that up.
No need.
Football in an empty stadium felt like football in an empty stadium. The teams played with energy and the piped-in fake crowd noise was barely noticeable.
Nebraska, according to an OSU spokesperson, used about 200 of its 400 available family tickets.
Overall, players and coaches thought playing seemed almost normal.
“Once you run out there, you see an empty stadium, but once you’re playing, you don’t even worry about the fans,” senior NU linebacker Collin Miller said. “Same thing with having a normal capacity. It’s kind of crazy, you’re out there playing, but once that ball is hiked, it’s quiet. …
“When you’re running around, it kind of felt like a normal Saturday.”
Of course, it was not.
One more number, apropos of football in 2020: Those 1,344 humans were joined by 4,770 cardboard cutouts.
Signs of progress against the run: Yeah, it ended up being a blowout loss.
Nebraska’s run defense overall turned in a promising performance anyhow.
The Huskers allowed 5.7 yards per carry in Big Ten play last year, the worst mark in the conference, but Ohio State on Saturday gained a respectable 4.6. Before the game got out of hand in the second half, the numbers were better than that.
Over the opening 30 minutes, NU allowed 3.8 yards per carry on 24 attempts and didn’t give up a run longer than 18 yards until backup quarterback Jack Miller scampered for 21 late in the proceedings.
Asked if he was encouraged by the performance, senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann said simply, “Yes.”
“The way we stepped up in the run game and set edges, (Ohio State's) a great football team,” he added. “And we played well today (against the run).”
A year ago, the Buckeyes ran for 368 yards (6.9 per carry) and three touchdowns in a 48-7 win over Nebraska.
Stoll hurt: Senior tight end Jack Stoll suffered what appeared to be a left knee injury early in the second quarter.
Stoll caught a ball and took a hard hit to his left knee. He clearly was in pain and had to be helped off the field. He did not return to game action.
A couple of other players suffered injuries during the game, including center Cameron Jurgens and defensive lineman Ben Stille (right knee), but both were back in action later in the game.
Piper, Wilson rotate at LG: Offensive line coach Greg Austin made it clear ahead of Saturday’s opener that he didn’t want senior left guard Boe Wilson to play every snap.
That’s part of an effort to help keep Wilson healthier than last year, when injuries affected his performance, in the eyes of his coach. On Saturday, his rotation mate was redshirt freshman Ethan Piper.
The Norfolk Catholic graduate first saw time in the second quarter and rotated in roughly equally from there.
Once the game was out of hand, other young players who saw time included freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran and sophomore center/guard Trent Hixson.
Travel roster notes: Sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer and junior college transfer receiver Omar Manning were the two most notable Husker players who did not make the trip to Columbus.
Reimer’s absence is thought to be injury related, while Manning has missed time because of injury and personal reasons during camp. Frost said Thursday he wasn’t yet sure whether the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder would make the trip.
Meanwhile, juco defensive lineman Jordon Riley made the trip, according to the Husker Sports' broadcast pregame, but is injured did not play.
Killer penalties: Nebraska felt the sting of untimely penalties at several junctures. Not just the two targeting fouls that saw half of the starting secondary ejected, and not just the delay of game that helped stall a key second-quarter drive before it even began.
A procedure penalty on walk-on Wyatt Liewer turned second-and-1 into second-and-6. A holding call on second-and-2 on senior Matt Farniok essentially ended the first half. On it went, to the tune of eight infractions for 90 total yards.
"If you get penalties in a drive, it's going to kill your drive and kill your momentum," Farniok said. "And we've got to fix that."
Completions, but ... : On the day, Nebraska quarterbacks completed 16 of 20 passes, or 80%. That, of course, is an excellent rate.
The issue? The Huskers couldn't get much going down the field. NU's longest completion was 26 yards to junior tight end Austin Allen on a nicely designed, short throw in which Allen ran the first part of his route behind the line of scrimmage.
"Most of them were short or intermediate balls," junior quarterback Adrian Martinez (12-of-15, 105 yards) said. "I think that's our next step is continuing to push the ball downfield and get those longer completions.
"Once we go back and watch the film, I think we'll find some times where we could have taken some shots and other times where we did the right thing. We're going to continue to build on our pass game."
Honas' strong debut: Nebraska was without Reimer, but its senior pair of inside linebackers Collin Miller and Will Honas played well overall in extensive action.
They tied with senior safety Marquel Dismuke for the team lead with seven tackles and Honas added two sacks to his ledger.
Miller also had 1½ tackles for loss.
