Not much for talk, Raiola ready to roll up his sleeves and get O-lineman 'ripping off the ball'

They're also young and maligned. Even with plenty of players returning who have started games at NU, players such as Nouri Nouili, Trent Hixson, Bryce Benhart, Teddy Prochaska, and Turner Corcoran, the group's struggles were obvious for much of the season.

"To me, I think it's important that they understand whatever has happened in the past has happened in the past," Raiola said. "And they've got a clean slate, and I'm excited to work with them."

Part of that past, now, is center Cam Jurgens. The Beatrice native announced Tuesday he was entering the NFL draft, leaving Raiola with a big hole to fill in the middle of his first Nebraska line.

Raiola never spoke with Jurgens before Jurgens announced his decision.

"I'm focused on the guys that are here," he said.

He'll also be focused on instilling his own way of coaching on a group that was without a full-time position coach for the final two games of the season.