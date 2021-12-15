Not much for talk, Raiola ready to roll up his sleeves and get O-lineman 'ripping off the ball'

Donovan Raiola isn't much for pleasantries.
Nebraska's new offensive line coach would rather just buckle down and get to work with his players, toiling in anonymity like any good offensive lineman wants to do.
The problem with anonymity at Nebraska is that it's virtually nonexistent, whether you're the quarterback, the guys blocking for the quarterback, or the guy coaching the guys who block for the quarterback.
So forgive Raiola for being short and to the point with many of his answers Wednesday as he met the Nebraska football media contingent for the first time.
He'll likely be more vocal in practice. He's met NU's returning offensive linemen. He's ready to get going with them at the earliest opportunity.
"The first thing we’re focusing on is staying together — being together all the time. Just getting as close as possible," Raiola said. "Because offensive line, obviously, you have to play through one set of eyes and play together — five guys seeing the game as one. So that’s the most important thing right now."
Nebraska's linemen are off to a good start in that regard. Raiola said his initial impression of the group was that it's important for them to be together. They're close-knit.
They're also young and maligned. Even with plenty of players returning who have started games at NU, players such as Nouri Nouili, Trent Hixson, Bryce Benhart, Teddy Prochaska, and Turner Corcoran, the group's struggles were obvious for much of the season.
"To me, I think it's important that they understand whatever has happened in the past has happened in the past," Raiola said. "And they've got a clean slate, and I'm excited to work with them."
Part of that past, now, is center Cam Jurgens. The Beatrice native announced Tuesday he was entering the NFL draft, leaving Raiola with a big hole to fill in the middle of his first Nebraska line.
Raiola never spoke with Jurgens before Jurgens announced his decision.
"I'm focused on the guys that are here," he said.
He'll also be focused on instilling his own way of coaching on a group that was without a full-time position coach for the final two games of the season.
"To me what he coaches is really modern and it's what I believe in. He is going to get the guys ripping off the ball and running and trying to get people moved," NU coach Scott Frost said. "It is a little different from what some other people coach. Again, it is what I believe in and based on our personnel and the type of offense we run I think it is the best thing for us. I think he is as good as a guy as there is to teach those things and what we want to get done."
