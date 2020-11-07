Northwestern defense passes second-half test with flying colors once again

Northwestern is known for its academics, and the Wildcats' defense has passed its tests with flying colors in the second half for the first three games of the season.

Pat Fitzgerald's squad, moving to 3-0 for the first time since 2000, has not allowed a second-half score in 2010, and dating back to last season has a streak of 107 minutes of shutout football in the second half. On Saturday, the Wildcats kept that run intact with two key stops in a 21-13 victory at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

"First of all I think we've got a veteran group over there, right, a veteran core group of guys I should say, that are pretty unflappable," Fitzgerald said. "And I think our young talent is just gaining more and more confidence the more that we play. I think it is just a combination of those things.

"And then a veteran staff. I think this is Hank's (defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz) 396th win. I've got to get this right, it could be 395, but when you've got veterans on the field and you've got veterans adjusting and calling the game, it gives you a lot of confidence to go out and execute."