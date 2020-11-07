Northwestern defense passes second-half test with flying colors once again

Northwestern is known for its academics, and the Wildcats' defense has passed its tests with flying colors in the second half for the first three games of the season.
Pat Fitzgerald's squad, moving to 3-0 for the first time since 2000, has not allowed a second-half score in 2010, and dating back to last season has a streak of 107 minutes of shutout football in the second half. On Saturday, the Wildcats kept that run intact with two key stops in a 21-13 victory at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.
"First of all I think we've got a veteran group over there, right, a veteran core group of guys I should say, that are pretty unflappable," Fitzgerald said. "And I think our young talent is just gaining more and more confidence the more that we play. I think it is just a combination of those things.
"And then a veteran staff. I think this is Hank's (defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz) 396th win. I've got to get this right, it could be 395, but when you've got veterans on the field and you've got veterans adjusting and calling the game, it gives you a lot of confidence to go out and execute."
Chris Bergin kept the streak going with an interception, the first of his career, on the Northwestern 2-yard line with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter. The Northwestern defense then clamped down on the Huskers on fourth-and-4 on the Wildcats 14-yard line to get the ball with 1 second remaining.
"It's a 60-minute fight every game," Bergin said. "To go into halftime thinking the game is over would be extremely immature, and that's not the kind of defense we feel like we are right now this year."
Bergin is no stranger to big games against the Huskers, with career-highs against Nebraska in 2019 with two tackles for loss and in 2018 with 11 tackles.
Add in middle linebacker Paddy Fisher, and Northwestern has had a perfect mix in the linebacker corps against Nebraska the past four seasons. With Fisher's 13 tackles Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior finished with 46 career tackles against the Huskers.
Blake Gallagher added a career-high 14 tackles for Northwestern.
"That group of three with Gally (Gallagher), Bergy (Bergin) and Paddy, it goes back to the way they prepare," Fitzgerald said. "If it's Nebraska, Iowa or Maryland or next week against Purdue, these guys are relentless now. They will do everything in their power to film study; I mean they practice the same way they play.
"I've got to slow them down at times. So credit goes to those three guys, most importantly. I think their backups are pretty darn good, too, and are waiting for an opportunity, and they'll be prepared for it. (Linebackers coach) Timmy McGarigle, again, going to be another head football coach here on our staff, does an absolutely outstanding job with those linebackers."
Though Nebraska racked up 442 total offensive yards on 88 plays, the Wildcat defense limiting the Huskers' scoring in the red zone lifted the team when it needed it most.
"We take it as a personal challenge," Bergin said. "As we say, 'Threes (field goals) don't beat us. We get down to that red zone and we bow up and we fight."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
